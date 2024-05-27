NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, May 28 (game #86)

Today's NYT Strands puzzle is an easy one, in my opinion, but this is the kind of game where individual episodes will tax some people more than others. Knowledge of the subject in question makes a big difference, so if you're struggling a little then read on for some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #86) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… All atwitter

NYT Strands today (game #86) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • BRILL • PART • CART • WHET • SHEER • SLOW

NYT Strands today (game #86) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Dawn chorus

NYT Strands today (game #86) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #86) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #86, are…

CLUCK

TWEET

CHIRP

WARBLE

TRILL

SCREECH

WHISTLE

SPANGRAM: BIRDSONG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is probably the easiest Strands puzzle we've had for a week or more. The theme clue was reasonably obvious – though I did initially wonder if it might be a reference to social media platforms, or online discourse. However, CLUCK was the very first word I found, and that immediately confirmed my stronger hunch that what I needed was words for the sounds that birds make.

None of the other answers were particularly hard to find, with the likes of TWEET and CHIRP standing out quickly. The task got easier still once I uncovered the spangram and gave the board some structure, and I solved it all with a minimum of fuss.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 27 May, game #85)

SHELL

WHEEL

BOWTIE

TUBE

SPIRAL

RIBBON

ELBOW

SPANGRAM: PASTASHAPES