NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, October 27 (game #238)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #238) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Best of the best

NYT Strands today (game #238) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FILE

HIDE

REAR

CLASP

PART

PROP

NYT Strands today (game #238) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • __ of the __

NYT Strands today (game #238) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #238) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #238, are…

CLASS

PARTY

LITTER

LIFE

CREAM

CROP

HEAD

PICK

SPANGRAM: PERFECTPAIR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Wow, this was far harder than the average Strands puzzle. And far more conceptual than many of the most recent games, which have essentially been related words about a topic you may or may not have had experience with. In contrast, this is all about language, really – all eight words are of the format __ of the __, for instance CREAM of the CROP or LIFE of the PARTY, with the first being the 'best' example of the second.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I had no idea what was going on for roughly half of the game, uncovering words at regular intervals but failing to spot any kind of connection between them – or between them and the theme clue of 'Best of the best'. It was only when I found LIFE that it started to make sense. I already had PARTY, and those two words obviously went together. When I found CREAM and then CROP in quick succession it was clear what I needed to do, and I was able to come up with the remaining words without any issues after that. But it's a challenging one, for sure.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 26 October, game #237)

ARIA

BALLAD

SHANTY

JINGLE

LULLABY

SPIRITUAL

SPANGRAM: VOCALMUSIC