NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 27 (game #504)

NYT Connections today (game #504) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FRESH

PRINCE

BEL

AIR

QUALITY

BAR

CUTE

MERMAID

LUX

WISE

TRAMP

MOOD

FEELING

SMART

MOLE

RASCALS

NYT Connections today (game #504) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Giving it some attitude

Giving it some attitude Green: Atmosphere

Atmosphere Blue: Quantities

Quantities Purple: [small] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #504) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SASSY

GREEN: AMBIENCE

BLUE: UNITS

PURPLE: THE LITTLE ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #504) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #504, are…

YELLOW: SASSY CUTE, FRESH, SMART, WISE

CUTE, FRESH, SMART, WISE GREEN: AMBIENCE AIR, FEELING, MOOD, QUALITY

AIR, FEELING, MOOD, QUALITY BLUE: UNITS BAR, BEL, LUX, MOLE

BAR, BEL, LUX, MOLE PURPLE: THE LITTLE ___ MERMAID, PRINCE, RASCALS, TRAMP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

This is a reasonably tricky Connections puzzle, and one that has nothing to do with Will Smith, despite the first four words in the grid reading FRESH PRINCE BEL AIR. Of course the first thing I do every time I play is to use the shuffle function in order to remove any NYT misdirection that might be in there. I'm not sure if it works, because seeing those four words in different places might well suggestion a connection to me – so I have to be careful to look at the board both before and after I shuffle. I take it all too seriously, yes,

Surprisingly, I solved purple first today; the blank connection there, of LITTLE (TRAMP, PRINCE, MERMAID, RASCALS) was fairly obvious, whereas the blue group of BAR, BEL, LUX and MOLE was much more difficult. Yellow and green were both pretty tricky for the supposedly easiest groups, too, so it took me a while to get all of the answers.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

