NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, May 25 (game #83)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Today's NYT Strands puzzle is a great example of what I really like about this word game. I won't give anything away about it here, but read on for my commentary – and of course my hints, if you need a helping hand.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sounds delicious!
NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• MEME
• TAKE
• RICH
• SLAKE
• MOTION
• TEMP
NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Eat your words
NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: top, 4th column
• Last: bottom, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #83) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #83, are…
- TIME
- STAKE
- MOOSE
- LEAK
- CHILLY
- MEET
- PAIR
- SERIAL
- SPANGRAM: HOMOPHONES
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
This is great. After all, the reason why we all love word games is that they get us thinking about language. And (as you'd hope would be the case for someone who spends their days writing), I love language.
HOMOPHONES was the spangram, and the nicely cryptic 'Sounds delicious!' sort of gave the game away, or at least should have done once you uncovered one answer. For me, that was TIME – which, of course, sounds like 'thyme'.
After that, I spotted the spangram, which gave the board some structure, then worked methodically around the remainder. But it wasn't easy – anything but. There are nine answers to find today, and lots of common consonants and vowels with which to assemble your words, so it's a tricky beast all right. Still, I'd rather a hard-but-fun puzzle like this than a few other recent Strands puzzles, so more of this please, NYT!
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 24 May, game #82)
- SOUR
- MOJITO
- SPRITZ
- GIMLET
- DAIQUIRI
- MARGARITA
- SPANGRAM: COCKTAILS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).