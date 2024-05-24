NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, May 25 (game #83)

Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Today's NYT Strands puzzle is a great example of what I really like about this word game. I won't give anything away about it here, but read on for my commentary – and of course my hints, if you need a helping hand. 

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Marc McLaren
Marc McLaren

Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.

NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sounds delicious!

NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today?

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MEME

TAKE

RICH

SLAKE

MOTION

TEMP

NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Eat your words

NYT Strands today (game #83) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First: top, 4th column

Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #83) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 83 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #83, are…

  • TIME
  • STAKE
  • MOOSE
  • LEAK
  • CHILLY
  • MEET
  • PAIR
  • SERIAL
  • SPANGRAM: HOMOPHONES
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: Perfect

This is great. After all, the reason why we all love word games is that they get us thinking about language. And (as you'd hope would be the case for someone who spends their days writing), I love language. 

HOMOPHONES was the spangram, and the nicely cryptic 'Sounds delicious!' sort of gave the game away, or at least should have done once you uncovered one answer. For me, that was TIME – which, of course, sounds like 'thyme'. 

After that, I spotted the spangram, which gave the board some structure, then worked methodically around the remainder. But it wasn't easy – anything but. There are nine answers to find today, and lots of common consonants and vowels with which to assemble your words, so it's a tricky beast all right. Still, I'd rather a hard-but-fun puzzle like this than a few other recent Strands puzzles, so more of this please, NYT!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 24 May, game #82)

  • SOUR
  • MOJITO
  • SPRITZ
  • GIMLET
  • DAIQUIRI
  • MARGARITA
  • SPANGRAM: COCKTAILS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

