NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, November 24 (game #266)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #266) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Start small

NYT Strands today (game #266) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROUGE

ROGUE

CREW

RIDE

PIPER

DIRE

NYT Strands today (game #266) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • No big deal

NYT Strands today (game #266) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #266) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #266, are…

DEVIL

SPOON

DIPPER

WOMEN

RASCALS

FOOT

LEAGUE

ROCK

SPANGRAM: LITTLE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Now, this is more like it! This is absolutely the hardest Strands puzzle we've had for weeks, in large part because the concept is much more abstract than some of the recent list-items-in-a-specific-category games.

Instead, this is akin to the 'Blank word' groups you regularly get in Connections, with all of these being words that can go after LITTLE: LEAGUE, RASCALS, ROCK, DEVIL, WOMEN and so on. The only ones I don't understand are SPOON and FOOT, but I presume they have some relevance for others and that's just a lack of general knowledge on my part shining through.

Anyway, I solved it in the end, but had to think about it for a while, and didn't really get what the concept was until about halfway through; I kept finding words based on nothing more than looking for letters that often went together, then using the limited options in some corners of the board to get more. It was only when I got RASCALS that it became clear, which led me to the spangram and ultimately success. Good work, NYT.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

