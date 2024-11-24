NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, November 24 (game #532)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #532) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LURCH

TRANCE

TREE

THING

TRAY

REEL

WEDNESDAY

JUNGLE

PITCH

IDEA

HEAVE

PERSON

BLOND

HOUSE

AMBIENT

PLACE

NYT Connections today (game #532) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Move from side to side

Move from side to side Green: Subject

Subject Blue: Hey DJ!

Hey DJ! Purple: [Residue of fire] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #532) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CAREEN

GREEN: WHAT A NOUN MIGHT BE

BLUE: ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC GENRES

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “ASH”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #532) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #532, are…

YELLOW: CAREEN HEAVE, LURCH, PITCH, REEL

HEAVE, LURCH, PITCH, REEL GREEN: WHAT A NOUN MIGHT BE IDEA, PERSON, PLACE, THING

IDEA, PERSON, PLACE, THING BLUE: ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC GENRES AMBIENT, HOUSE, JUNGLE, TRANCE

AMBIENT, HOUSE, JUNGLE, TRANCE PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “ASH” BLOND, TRAY, TREE, WEDNESDAY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

Sigh. My fledgling streak is back to zero again after a mere two victories, and today I don't even have the excuse that it was a particularly difficult day. It wasn't an easy one either, mind, but I'd say this counted as a standard day, rather than anything worse than that.

I managed to solve blue, too, so the fact that I couldn't get any of the others was frustrating. Blue was ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC GENRES with AMBIENT, HOUSE, JUNGLE and TRANCE, so my long-ago past in the clubs of London helped here. But that was as far as it went.

I thought there was an Addams Family connection with WEDNESDAY, THING and LURCH, but this was classic misdirection by the NYT and cost me two guesses as I tried to think of what the fourth could be (TREE? PERSON? I didn't remember the show well enough to know). I then wasted the other two on IDEA, PITCH, REEL as some kind of 'calling cards for an ad agency' type group, but was on the wrong track here too. Still, tomorrow is a new day…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

