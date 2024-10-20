NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, October 21 (game #232)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #232) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… We're in this together

NYT Strands today (game #232) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TONGS

SCOUR

COLD

HIDE

POLE

POUR

NYT Strands today (game #232) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Strength in numbers

NYT Strands today (game #232) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #232) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #232, are…

PACK

HERD

FLOCK

SWARM

SCHOOL

PRIDE

KNOT

COLONY

SPANGRAM: GROUPNAME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Sadly, today's Strands didn't include my favorite collective noun: a prickle of porcupines. I'm also partial to a conspiracy of lemurs. Aren't they great! But it did include a KNOT (of snakes) among the far more prosaic likes of PACK, HERD, FLOCK and SWARM.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was a pretty simple Strands all told, but a fun one too. The most difficult part of it, as is often the case, was getting started, but once I was underway the answers all spilled out of my brain fairly quickly.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 20 October, game #231)

OTTOMAN

RECLINER

TABLE

SOFA

FIREPLACE

SHELF

SPANGRAM: LIVING ROOM