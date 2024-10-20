NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, October 21 (game #498)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #498) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WHIRL

DRAW

NAVY

LIVER

CAR

KIDNEY

HOOK

DRIVE

PINTO

PULL

NEUTRAL

DEAD

LOW

MUNG

GRAB

REVERSE

NYT Connections today (game #498) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Full of 'em

Full of 'em Green: Bring towards you

Bring towards you Blue: No manual required

No manual required Purple: Blank[thing you swim in]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #498) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF BEANS

GREEN: ATTRACT

BLUE: AUTOMATIC GEAR SHIFTER POSITIONS

PURPLE: ___POOL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #498) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #498, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF BEANS KIDNEY, MUNG, NAVY, PINTO

KIDNEY, MUNG, NAVY, PINTO GREEN: ATTRACT DRAW, GRAB, HOOK, PULL

DRAW, GRAB, HOOK, PULL BLUE: AUTOMATIC GEAR SHIFTER POSITIONS DRIVE, LOW, NEUTRAL, REVERSE

DRIVE, LOW, NEUTRAL, REVERSE PURPLE: ___POOL CAR, DEAD, LIVER, WHIRL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I'm not sure whether others will find this quite as difficult as I did, but I made an early mistake and was slightly worried about my streak – which is admittedly only at six, but hey you have to take what you can in this game.

The problem for me was that the easiest group, KINDS OF BEANS, contained one I didn't know, NAVY; in the UK, where I am, these are instead called haricot beans. I spotted that PINTO, KIDNEY and MUNG all clearly went together but guessed LIVER as the fourth (I think I was confused with LIMA) and when that was wrong didn't really know what to do next.

So I moved on, and found the green ATTRACT group, then the actually-fairly-easy blue AUTOMATIC GEAR SHIFTER POSITIONS group. Revisiting 'beans' with a smaller pool of words I vaguely recalled a mention of NAVY beans in some movie or other so played that and got it right. That meant I didn't need to solve the purple __POOL group, which is just as well as I had no clue about that one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

