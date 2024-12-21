NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, December 21 (game #293)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #293) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Keeping the faith

NYT Strands today (game #293) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MELT

STEEP

MORE

SEEP

SEED

PREY

NYT Strands today (game #293) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Places of worship

NYT Strands today (game #293) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #293) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #293, are…

ABBEY

TABERNACLE

MOSQUE

TEMPLE

MONASTERY

SPANGRAM: SACRED SPACES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s theme was an obvious one, but for one fleeting moment I thought Strands could be paying tribute to the Northern Soul musical movement of the 1970s, whose slogan was Keeping The Faith.

The scene is quite an anomaly in the history of British music and was centered around a handful of SACRED SPACES (night clubs) in northern English towns, which put on all-nighters playing rare soul records – and the rarer the better. Despite being relatively short lived it had a huge legacy, thanks to the music and the passion and fervour of its followers.

Right, Strands done, I’m off to listen to Tainted Love.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 20 December, game #292)

LOOP

FLAKE

CHARM

SMACK

PEBBLE

CRUNCH

CHEERIO

SPANGRAM: CEREAL