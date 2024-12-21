NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, December 21 (game #559)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #559) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BAND

SLEIGH

BALONEY

PAN

BUNK

GROUCH

CIRCLE

CANOPY

CROCK

O

STATUETTE

POT

RING

MURPHY

CASSEROLE

HOOP

NYT Connections today (game #559) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Circumference

Circumference GREEN: Bake off

Bake off BLUE: Sleepy?

Sleepy? PURPLE: What Academy and Wilde have in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #559) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LOOP

GREEN: COOKING VESSELS

BLUE: KINDS OF BEDS

PURPLE: THINGS CALLED "OSCAR"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #559) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #559, are…

YELLOW: LOOP BAND, CIRCLE, HOOP, RING

BAND, CIRCLE, HOOP, RING GREEN: COOKING VESSELS CASSEROLE, CROCK, PAN, POT

CASSEROLE, CROCK, PAN, POT BLUE: KINDS OF BEDS BUNK, CANOPY, MURPHY, SLEIGH

BUNK, CANOPY, MURPHY, SLEIGH PURPLE: THINGS CALLED "OSCAR" BALONEY, GROUCH, O, STATUETTE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Even though I only had eight words left I still struggled to find one of the two final groups of four today.

I knew BUNK and CANOPY were beds, but couldn't think of what the other two could be, and used a mistake guessing O, which I thought could be what you call those big circular beds that people with huge houses and extensive collections of soft toys might have. It’s not. But I discovered that the American name for those ingenious beds that fold up against a wall is MURPHY.

Google “Murphy bed” and you’ll discover that accidents, or fear of an accident, are a major concern for owners and prospective owners. It turns out their fears are unfounded – despite its slapstick reputation. A recent report studying 24 years of injuries found that zero fatalities were caused by Murphy Beds. Ceiling fans, on the other hand, cause approximately 25 deaths per year in the US. Every day’s a school day!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 20 December, game #558)

YELLOW: CONCOCTION COCKTAIL, COMPOUND, MIXTURE, SOLUTION

COCKTAIL, COMPOUND, MIXTURE, SOLUTION GREEN: TYPES OF SENTENCES COMMAND, EXCLAMATION, QUESTION, STATEMENT

COMMAND, EXCLAMATION, QUESTION, STATEMENT BLUE: KINDS OF BROS CRYPTO, FINANCE, PHARMA, TECH

CRYPTO, FINANCE, PHARMA, TECH PURPLE: COMPLAINT HOMOPHONES GROWN,MOWN, WHALE, WINE