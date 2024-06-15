NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, June 16 (game #105)

Sunday's Strands puzzle is a relatively straightforward one, but you may still need some hints for it if you're not familiar with the subject in question. You'll find some below if that's the case. (Or if it's not the case; they're below either way!)

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #105) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s in the bag

NYT Strands today (game #105) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MINE

CHEAT

DOPE

PUNCH

MATCH

LONE

NYT Strands today (game #105) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Brewing up

NYT Strands today (game #105) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #105) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #105, are…

CHAI

MATCHA

JASMINE

CHAMOMILE

OOLONG

GUNPOWDER

SPANGRAM: TEATIME

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Fun fact: I have never drunk a single cup of tea. Not JASMINE or MATCHA or OOLONG or any of the other varieties that form the answers to today's NYT Strands puzzle. That made the task a fair bit harder for me than it may well have been for you, to the extent that I needed one hint to get started.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once I had that, it wasn't too bad; I'd heard of all of them other than GUNPOWDER, which I solved right at the end. I was tripped up by CHAMOMILE, though, because it's spelled without the H in the UK – another example of the NYT's lack of awareness (or lack of interest) in global language. It's not like there aren't plenty of other teas they could have included instead of that one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 15 June, game #104)

SQUID

LOBSTER

CLAM

WHALE

OCTOPUS

CORAL

SHARK

SPANGRAM: MARINELIFE