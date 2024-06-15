NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, June 16 (game #371)

Here's your Sunday Connections, here to give you an early brain workout for the day. Or a late brain workout if you prefer to play later on. Either way, it's a challenge.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #371) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FISH

BUSH

FLAMINGO

SHAPE

FOUNTAIN

FOLK

COUNTRY

FAIRY

GNOME

STATE

TALL

STICKS

FORM

WOODS

PINWHEEL

CONDITION

NYT Connections today (game #371) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: The thing at hand

The thing at hand Green: Back of beyond

Back of beyond Blue: Outdoor decorations

Outdoor decorations Purple: _[another word for] story

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #371) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CURRENT SITUATION

BLUE: CLASSIC LAWN ORNAMENTS

PURPLE: ___ TALE

GREEN: REMOTE RURAL AREA

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #371) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #371, are…

YELLOW: CURRENT SITUATION CONDITION, FORM, SHAPE, STATE

CONDITION, FORM, SHAPE, STATE GREEN: REMOTE RURAL AREA BUSH, COUNTRY, STICKS, WOODS

BUSH, COUNTRY, STICKS, WOODS BLUE: CLASSIC LAWN ORNAMENTS FLAMINGO, FOUNTAIN, GNOME, PINWHEEL

FLAMINGO, FOUNTAIN, GNOME, PINWHEEL PURPLE: ___ TALE FAIRY, FISH, FOLK, TALL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Three mistakes

I made a real mess of this one, escaping with no guesses remaining but on a puzzle that really shouldn't have been so tough.

Things started poorly and rapidly got worse; I saw GNOME, FOUNTAIN and FLAMINGO and immediately thought that it would be something to do with gardens. So I added FISH, thinking of a pond, and when that was wrong made matters worse by trying BUSH. Stupid, stupid, stupid.

I then moved away from that, and picked up the _TALE group, of FAIRY, FOLK, TALL and FISH, but only after inexplicably guessing BUSH again, rather than FISH, and using up my third mistake. What is a BUSH TALE? No idea, I do not know why I played it.

With purple solved, eventually, things got easier and I was able to spot the yellow group, before returning to the garden and adding PINWHEEL to the set. I don't know what a pinwheel is, but it felt like it should fit, and indeed it did. That left the green group, which by this point was blindingly obvious, and which I really should have spotted sooner. D'oh!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 15 June, game #370)

YELLOW: BASKETBALL SHOTS DUNK, FLOATER, LAYUP, THREE

DUNK, FLOATER, LAYUP, THREE GREEN: FISH PERCH, PIKE, SKATE, SOLE

PERCH, PIKE, SKATE, SOLE BLUE: QUALITIES OF THICK HAIR BODY, BOUNCE, LIFT, VOLUME

BODY, BOUNCE, LIFT, VOLUME PURPLE: ___ CHILD FLOWER, ONLY, POSTER, PROBLEM