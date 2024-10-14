NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 15 (game #226)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #226) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Beast mode

NYT Strands today (game #226) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THREE

FREE

TREE

CELL

HEEL

SCAR

NYT Strands today (game #226) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Tooth and claw

NYT Strands today (game #226) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 3rd column Last: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #226) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #226, are…

SCALE

FEATHER

HAIR

HORN

SHELL

WING

SPANGRAM: CREATUREFEATURE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This was a tricky Strands puzzle. The words are all well known, but I wasn't entirely sure what it was I was looking for until a fair way into it, and it took me ages to find the spangram. That answer – CREATUREFEATURE – winds up and down the board using 15 letters, so getting it was fairly crucial to solving the puzzle. It's always crucial, of course, but on some days it doesn't have an immediate impact on the ease with which you find most of the other solutions, but here it was so long that you really needed it in order to rule out others. I was never comfortable today until I had it, and that was late on.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 14 October, game #225)

DOLLY

BUNGEE

TRUCK

BOXES

FOAM

CRATE

TAPE

STRAP

SPANGRAM: MOVINGDAY