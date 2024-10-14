Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, October 15 (game #995)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

View today's Quordle hints Quordle today (game #995) - hint #1 - Vowels How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*. * Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too). Quordle today (game #995) - hint #2 - repeated letters Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0. Quordle today (game #995) - hint #3 - uncommon letters Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers. Quordle today (game #995) - hint #4 - starting letters (1) Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0. If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier: Quordle today (game #995) - hint #5 - starting letters (2) What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • U • B • G • T

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #995) - the answers

View today's Quordle answers (Image credit: Merriam-Webster) The answers to today's Quordle, game #995, are… UMBRA

BRIEF

GRAVY

TORUS Phew! This was a tough one, with a couple of fairly obscure words in UMBRA and TORUS and a couple of others that have slightly common letters in places where they often wouldn't be. GRAVY was probably the easiest, then BRIEF – although that F at the end doesn't occur all that often. But it was the other two that will have caused most trouble. My memory isn't great, but I'm pretty sure we had UMBRA not that long ago in Quordle. It means "a conical shadow excluding all light from a given source" and is probably not a word most people use that often. TORUS is similarly obscure: "a doughnut-shaped surface generated by a circle rotated about an axis in its plane that does not intersect the circle". I'm all for less common words being in Quordle – anyone who plays should love language, after all – but it sure made today's game harder. How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

View today's Quordle Daily Sequence answers Daily Sequence today (game #995) - the answers (Image credit: Merriam-Webster) The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #995, are… BAYOU

THEIR

PIETY

BLUER

