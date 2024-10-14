NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, October 15 (game #492)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #492) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRIVE

PENNYWISE

SAFETY

NICKELODEON

QUARTERBACK

HISTORY

DIMENSIONAL

HOMEY

DEFENSE

GUARD

JOKER

DISCOVERY

OXYGEN

DEMOCRAT

CENTER

RONALD

NYT Connections today (game #492) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Linebacker is another

Linebacker is another Green: Channel surfing

Channel surfing Blue: 'Funny' people

'Funny' people Purple: 4th letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #492) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOOTBALL POSITIONS

GREEN: CABLE CHANNELS

BLUE: FICTIONAL CLOWNS

PURPLE: WHAT “D” MIGHT STAND FOR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #492) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #492, are…

YELLOW: FOOTBALL POSITIONS CENTER, GUARD, QUARTERBACK, SAFETY

CENTER, GUARD, QUARTERBACK, SAFETY GREEN: CABLE CHANNELS DISCOVERY, HISTORY, NICKELODEON, OXYGEN

DISCOVERY, HISTORY, NICKELODEON, OXYGEN BLUE: FICTIONAL CLOWNS HOMEY, JOKER, PENNYWISE, RONALD

HOMEY, JOKER, PENNYWISE, RONALD PURPLE: WHAT “D” MIGHT STAND FOR DEFENSE, DEMOCRAT, DIMENSIONAL, DRIVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

My verdict on today's Connections: too American. That's not a criticism as such – my days of ranting about the NYT's refusal to make a game that works for people worldwide are over. After all, it is a US publication, so I just have to accept that there will be days like today where it is just too difficult for a Brit like me.

For instance, talk about FOOTBALL POSITIONS and my mind goes to soccer; I'm looking for goalkeeper and winger, not CENTER, GUARD, QUARTERBACK and SAFETY. I know enough about the game that I made a couple of attempts at solving it, but though I was fairly sure about QUARTERBACK and GUARD I didn't know enough to get the other two, adding various combinations that included DEFENSE instead.

Likewise, CABLE CHANNELS cost me a guess, because I have never heard of OXYGEN, and with FICTIONAL CLOWNS I was not aware of HOMEY. It was all just too far outside of my comfort zone.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 14 October, game #491)

YELLOW: RUMMAGE COMB, DIG, ROOT, SIFT

COMB, DIG, ROOT, SIFT GREEN: SOUNDS OF THUNDER CLAP, PEAL, ROLL, RUMBLE

CLAP, PEAL, ROLL, RUMBLE BLUE: WAYS TO WEAR YOUR HAIR UP BRAID, BUN, PONY, TWIST

BRAID, BUN, PONY, TWIST PURPLE: THINGS THAT CAN HAVE LEAVES BOOK, SALAD, TABLE, TREE