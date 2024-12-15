NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 15 (game #287)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #287) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Moonlighting

NYT Strands today (game #287) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

QUEST

TEAR

BEST

RESCUE

TAPE

NEAR

NYT Strands today (game #287) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Satellite stages

NYT Strands today (game #287) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #287) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #287, are…

FULL

WANING

WAXING

GIBBOUS

QUARTER

CRESCENT

SPANGRAM: LUNAR PHASE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Many wonderful songs mention the moon – Moon River, Fly Me to the Moon, Moondance, Bad Moon Rising – but few mention a particular LUNAR PHASE, today’s Spangram.

A couple of exceptions…

The fabulous Whole of the Moon by The Waterboys, is a tribute to someone with greater otherworldly talent than the singer, Mike Scott. “I sighed, you swooned," he croons. "I saw the crescent / You saw the whole of the Moon”.

Another favorite is Easy from Now On by Emmylou Harris, which describes running away from a bad relationship and finding yourself beneath a “Quarter moon in a ten-cent town”.

Finally, a tune about the phase of the moon when it appears bulging outward but is not yet full: the off-kilter lament Gibbous Moon by Momus: "This world is lugubrious/ Aghast beneath a gibbous moon/ Waxing and waning with the death of all feeling/ But we will be free soon.”

Thank you, Strands, for this little Spotify rabbit hole.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

