NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, December 15 (game #553)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #553) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

THUMB

KEY

LEAF

STYLE

MACE

MAR

FLAIL

FLIP

SPEAR

CLOVE

TANK

PEPPER

RIFFLE

FLOUNDER

NUTMEG

FLOP

NYT Connections today (game #553) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Seasonings

Seasonings GREEN: Below par

Below par BLUE: Browsing

Browsing PURPLE: Popular vocalists

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #553) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPICES

GREEN: PERFORM POORLY

BLUE: SKIM THROUGH, AS PAGES

PURPLE: POP SINGERS MINUS "S"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #553) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #553, are…

YELLOW: SPICES CLOVE, MACE, NUTMEG, PEPPER

CLOVE, MACE, NUTMEG, PEPPER GREEN: PERFORM POORLY FLAIL, FLOP, FLOUNDER, TANK

FLAIL, FLOP, FLOUNDER, TANK BLUE: SKIM THROUGH, AS PAGES FLIP, LEAF, RIFFLE, THUMB

FLIP, LEAF, RIFFLE, THUMB PURPLE: POP SINGERS MINUS "S" KEY, MAR, SPEAR, STYLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As someone who is known to PERFORM BADLY at Connections, it’s no surprise that I landed on the Green group first today – although I did momentarily think the connection was “Things you do when drunk”.

POP SINGERS MINUS “S” was a good one, especially as SPEAR could have been a weapon along with RIFLE and MACE.

I’m off to listen to Empire State of Mind.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 14 December, game #552)

YELLOW: FISH FLUKE, MULLET, SOLE, TANG

FLUKE, MULLET, SOLE, TANG GREEN: WORDS IN AN AUCTION-ENDING PHRASE GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE

GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES POUND, REAL, SOL, YUAN

POUND, REAL, SOL, YUAN PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "CUP" BUTTER, DIVA, SOLO, WORLD