Content creation just got cheaper - the Insta360 Link 4K webcam is now a huge 40% off for Black Friday

Whether you’re a streamer on YouTube or Twitch or simply want to look sharp on video calls while working from home, Black Friday is the best time to snap up a top-quality webcam. Fortunately, I’ve spotted the Insta360 Link 4K webcam available on Amazon in the US for just $179.99 (was $299.99), and available for £189.99 (was £318.99) on Amazon in the UK.

With features such as AI-powered head-tracking that ensures you always stay in-frame, controls through hand gestures, and a 4K resolution, this one mustn't be missed. Most video webcams built-in to laptops or monitors utilize a 1080p resolution at best - 4K is ideal for crystal-clear video conferences and streaming.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Insta360 Link deals in your region!

It's also important to note that there are dual noise-canceling microphones - worries of background noise while filming will be eliminated, making editing much easier within the audio department.

For an early Black Friday deal, it's an absolute steal at 40% off for both regions - this will save you the trouble of shelling out more cash for a top-of-the-line webcam, as this offers virtually all the necessary features for serious content creation.

