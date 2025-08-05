Underrated gaming upgrades—desks and chairs—are up to 20% off at CORSAIR

Other than the PC itself, two of the most important parts of any gaming setup are the chair you sit on and the desk that supports your monitor and peripherals. If you're spending thousands of pounds on the best processors and cooling tech, then you won't want to skimp on your gaming furniture.

Thankfully, with the Corsair summer sale, UK readers have the opportunity to save up to 20% on a range of chairs and desks.

If you're looking for one of the most luxurious gaming chairs around, then we recommend the TC500 LUXE. The high level of comfort, customisation, and adjustability meant we had no qualms giving it an impressive five stars in our review.

As for desks, we'd suggest the Platform:4 Desk, which delivers top performance in a compact form factor. It's built with high-quality materials and has optional standing functionality.

When you need a place to sit and a surface to hold your stuff, it can be difficult to spring for anything more than the basics. But when the right sale comes along, there’s no better time to find out what you’ve been missing. Explore the entire CORSAIR sale here .

Our top picks from the Corsair furniture sale

20% off TC100 RELAXED Gaming Chair - Fabric Black/Black (UK) Featuring a racing-inspired design with a wider seat surface and a rock-solid recline feature, this gaming chair is built to handle any body type. Its sleek black colorway makes it a great choice for working from home uses, too. £159.99 (was £199.99)

14% off TC500 LUXE Gaming Chair - Sherwood Sit in luxury with the a gaming Chair that is crafted with premium breathable fabric, a wider seat for the utmost comfort, and highly adjustable Omniflex armrests. £429.99 (was £499.99)

13% off Platform:4 Desk - Black A desk that is compact and outfitted with a storage cubby featuring onboard USB charging. Most impressively: it’s equipped with a Modular T-Channel Rail System to accommodate just about any accessory—monitor arms, mic or webcam mounts, optional pegboards, etc. £699.99 (was £799.99)

This Corsair furniture sale won't last forever, so if you're looking to be more comfortable and productive while gaming or working, then we suggest taking a look before it's too late.

If you'd like to explore other ways to save, then check out our dedicated Corsair coupon codes hub. We keep this updated all year round so you never pay more than you have to.