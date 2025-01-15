This portable SSD has a unique feature that I hope goes mainstream
Unlock your sensitive data with a single tap
- Longsys demoed an external SSD with NFC capabilities at CES 2025
- Available in capacities up to 4TB, it uses Longsys proprietary technology and will be offered to third parties
- No timeline or prices are available yet, but it could be a security game changer
Longsys unveiled its NFC-enabled portable SSD (PSSD) at CES 2025, introducing a feature that addresses a key challenge in modern storage: balancing data privacy with user convenience.
This device employs near-field communication (NFC) technology for secure unlocking; simply tapping an NFC-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, or NFC card, users can unlock hidden storage and bypass the hassles of data encryption.
Why the NFC lock stands out and should be adopted
Traditional methods of securing data, like password managers or external encryption tools, can be complex and time-consuming, but by integrating NFC technology, Longsys claims to have created a hardware-based solution that combines simplicity with reliability.
The Longsys NFC PSSD isn't just about security, offering capacities ranging from 128GB to 4TB and using the company’s proprietary WM3000 controller to deliver fast and reliable performance.
While pricing and availability details are yet to be announced, this NFC-enabled SSD sets a benchmark for how secure storage should evolve.
Incorporating NFC locks into storage devices should make data privacy accessible to users at all levels, from tech-savvy professionals to casual consumers, and I hope it takes off.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com