This portable SSD has a unique feature that I hope goes mainstream

Longsys demoed an external SSD with NFC capabilities at CES 2025

Available in capacities up to 4TB, it uses Longsys proprietary technology and will be offered to third parties

No timeline or prices are available yet, but it could be a security game changer

Longsys unveiled its NFC-enabled portable SSD (PSSD) at CES 2025, introducing a feature that addresses a key challenge in modern storage: balancing data privacy with user convenience.

This device employs near-field communication (NFC) technology for secure unlocking; simply tapping an NFC-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, or NFC card, users can unlock hidden storage and bypass the hassles of data encryption.

Why the NFC lock stands out and should be adopted

Traditional methods of securing data, like password managers or external encryption tools, can be complex and time-consuming, but by integrating NFC technology, Longsys claims to have created a hardware-based solution that combines simplicity with reliability.

The Longsys NFC PSSD isn't just about security, offering capacities ranging from 128GB to 4TB and using the company’s proprietary WM3000 controller to deliver fast and reliable performance.

While pricing and availability details are yet to be announced, this NFC-enabled SSD sets a benchmark for how secure storage should evolve.

Incorporating NFC locks into storage devices should make data privacy accessible to users at all levels, from tech-savvy professionals to casual consumers, and I hope it takes off.

