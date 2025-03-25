If you need to know how to gift a game on Steam in a pinch, then we’ve got you covered with easy step-by-step instructions. Whether you want to buy something for someone on a special occasion or you just want to pick up a new title for a friend, gifting a game is super simple.

Steam has over 100,000 titles listed on the storefront, meaning no matter what genre your gift recipient is into, you can still be sure to gift them a game that suits them. Whether it’s one of the best single-player games or one of the best story games, there are countless titles to choose from.

If there happens to be a Steam sale on, you can also take advantage of this when gifting games on Steam as gifts are still the same reduced price.

PC, laptop, or phone

Steam client

Internet access

Steps for how to gift a game on Steam

Open up the Steam client or app and navigate to the game you want to gift

Go to your cart and under the game will be a drop-down menu, hit this and then select This is a gift and then Continue to gift options

and then Select your gift recipient and add a message if you’d like and then hit Continue to payment

Follow the payment directions on screen depending on how you’d like to pay

Step by step guide on how to gift a game on Steam

1. Open Steam and pick your game (Image: © Future / Valve) Open up the Steam client on your desktop and navigate to the game in the Steam Store you want to gift.

2. Add to your Cart (Image: © Future / Valve) Scroll down and hit the Add to Cart button.

3. Open your Cart (Image: © Future / Valve) Once the game has been added to your basket, open up your cart by pressing the Cart button on the top right side of the screen.

4. Make it a gift (Image: © Future / Valve) Under the game you want to gift, you’ll find a drop-down menu. Select this and then press the This is a gift option.

5. Select gift options (Image: © Future / Valve) Hit Continue to gift options on the right-hand side of the screen.

6. Pick who you want to gift the game to (Image: © Future / Valve) A button labelled Select gift recipient… should appear. Press this and then choose who you want to gift the game to. They need to be on your friends list in order to gift a game.

7. Add an optional message (Image: © Future / Valve) After choosing the recipient, you can then add a message. This will be written on screen when they receive the gift and is optional so you can leave it blank if you want to.

8. Finish up (Image: © Future / Valve) Hit the Continue to payment option once you have filled out all of the required details, then fill out all of your payment details as required and click on Continue. You should then be able to review your order before it’s placed. Confirm it and you’re done!

Final thoughts on posting on gifting a game via Steam

Gifting a Steam game can be instant, making it a great way to give a last-minute present if you had otherwise forgotten.

Gifting a game can also be a great way to buy a present for someone who might be hard to purchase for, so knowing how to gift a game on Steam can often be a lifesaver in those moments you might otherwise have no idea what to buy for friends or family - as long as they like playing PC games!

