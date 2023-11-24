Need a new printer? These Black Friday deals on HP all-in-ones are too good to miss

By Kristina Terech
published

Put your printer woes behind you with these HP printer deals

An HP Pritner against a Teal Black Friday deals at TechRadar background
(Image credit: Future)

It's almost December, the nights are getting long - and I know what you're thinking... "I need a new printer." Well - don't worry. These Amazon UK Black Friday deals have arrived just in time (if you act fast!).

These are two All-in-One HP printers that can print, copy, scan, and more. Both offer efficient scanning and copying, and vibrant graphics. They also both support a range of paper sizes and print in a way that's resistant to water, stains, fading, and highlighters. Both can be controlled using the HP Smart App, allowing you to print and scan even more conveniently.

If you want to see some of our other printer picks this Black Friday, check out our favourite Black Friday printer deals.

HP All-in-One deals this Black Friday

HP Envy 6020e All-in-One Colour Printer was £89.99 now £45.59 at Amazon
This printer brings you flexible functionality with color printing, copying, and scanning. It's ideal for a variety of tasks like handling documents, borderless photos, homework, and creative projects. There are also useful features like options like auto two-sided printing and mobile/wireless capabilities, and remote functionality with the HP Smart App. HP+ enrollment extends the warranty to 2 years, and Instant Ink is included for 3 months, delivering up to 700 pages monthly with automatic replenishment. 

View Deal
HP Officejet Pro 7720 All-in-One Printer was £219.99 now £126.22 at Amazon
This is a great choice for professionals, with the capacity to handle large print volumes, fast scanning, and automatic document feeding. It also supports A3 printing, able to create vibrant graphics and deep black text on various papers, resistant to water, stains, and fading. You can boost productivity through the HP Smart App, enabling convenient smartphone and tablet printing, along with versatile connectivity options, including WiFi, Ethernet, and USB.

View Deal

Kristina Terech
Computing Writer

Kristina is a UK-based Computing Writer, and is interested in all things computing, software, tech, mathematics and science. Previously, she has written articles about popular culture, economics, and miscellaneous other topics.


She has a personal interest in the history of mathematics, science, and technology; in particular, she closely follows AI and philosophically-motivated discussions.