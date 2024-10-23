You can now save $720 on Samsung's gorgeous Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor

If you’re serious about gaming and you’re keen to get the best visual experience possible, we’ve spotted the best monitor deal for the premium buyer. Today, you can buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor at Samsung for $1,079.99 (was $1,799.99) meaning a saving of $720 off the usual price.

Dig a little deeper and you’ll see that the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor has seen sizeable discounts in the past. It often has price cuts which can be slightly lower than this at around $1,050 but it’s a little all or nothing with the price often shooting straight back up after a brief sales period.

The monitor looks gorgeous and is a fantastically immersive way to lose yourself to your favorite games, provided you have a capable gaming PC or console to pair it with.

Today’s best gaming monitor deal

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,799.99 now $1,079.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor and it offers a dual QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, and it has a 1800R curvature. In simple terms, it means the game is wrapped around you, the colors are suitably vibrant, and it’ll keep up with the fastest action without a hitch. It’s also available on Amazon for the same price.

In our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, we adored its beautiful image and the best HDR we’ve ever seen in a monitor. It’s an “exercise in luxurious PC gaming” with an appropriate price tag to boot. Fortunately, while discounted, it’s a little more affordable. It takes up a lot of space but it’s ideal for multitasking as well as gaming.

Unsurprisingly, it features in our look at the best monitors as the best premium gaming monitor, as well as in our guide to all the best gaming monitors. We can’t stress enough how expensive it is – but it’s worth it if you can afford it, and there’s nothing else quite like it.

Of course, you really need to make sure you have a high-end PC to go alongside this monitor. Check out the best gaming PC deals while you’re upgrading. There are lots of cheap gaming laptop deals going on too.