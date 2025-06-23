Two of my favourite gaming OLED monitors are at irresistible all-time low prices for EOFY

It might not be long until Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off, but that doesn’t mean the massively online store isn’t quietly participating in this year’s EOFY sales. One product type I’ve been keenly (and admittedly selfishly) keeping my eye on for discounts is high-end OLED panels and, today, I’ve spotted a trio of great deals – including all-time low prices on two of my favourite ultrawide gaming monitors.

Alienware and Lenovo displays are currently going for bargain prices on Amazon, but the best deals by far apply to the Alienware AW3425DW and the Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 34-inch. These ultrawide curved monitors are designed to envelop your view and provide an immersive gameplay experience – and they’re now available at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen them available for.

Not keen on ultrawide? Alienware’s more accessible AW3225QF is also on sale – not for an all-time low price, mind you, but still a very worthwhile AU$400 saving.

I'm not sure if these displays will return on sale anytime soon, and with the Legion Pro running out of stock on Amazon, I’d recommend acting sooner rather than later.

Alienware AW3425DW QD-OLED (2025): was AU$1,499 now AU$1,124 at Amazon Save AU$375 This is the OLED version of one of my favourite monitors this year, the AW3425DWM, and is fitted with a gigantic 34-inch screen that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning fast 0.03ms response time. It’s capable of producing gorgeous darkness with DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and the price is kept down by offering a 2K resolution with a curved and ultrawide shape. It’s hard to look past if you’re after a competent gaming monitor, but don’t want a GPU-straining 4K panel. This is the lowest price I’ve seen yet for this Dell-made display.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED (2025): was AU$1,879 now AU$1,497 at Amazon Save AU$382 We haven’t reviewed this 34-inch OLED screen, but our colleagues at Tom’s Guide have, with the writer calling it one of the best gaming monitors of the past 20 years. It offers a superfast 0.03ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate, packaged in with a 2K resolution across its ultrawide display. The only bad thing you can really say about it is that its regular asking price is quite dramatic, but this all-time low sale price definitely makes it a more attractive purchase.

Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED (2024): was AU$1,889 now AU$1,489 at Amazon Save AU$400 Plenty of gamers still prefer a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio over an ultrawide screen and if that’s you, you might want to consider the Alienware AW3225QD. Curved and packing a gorgeous 4K resolution, backed up by a 0.03ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, this is a 32-inch monitor for someone looking to conserve desk space while still getting gorgeous visuals. We awarded the monitor a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Alienware AW3225QF review. While this isn’t an all-time low price (it’s dropped as low as AU$1,208 before), it’s certainly worth considering if you're holding out for a competent OLED display.