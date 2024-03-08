This LG gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever — just under $100

The best gaming monitors come with top-tier specs but almost always come with a hefty price tag. However, this LG monitor is not only high-quality but currently at its lowest price ever — under $100.

The LG 24MP450-B gaming monitor is currently on sale on Amazon for $99.99, a 23% discount that puts it at a phenomenal price point. LG is well known for its quality, which means this is a great investment if you've been looking for a 1080p gaming monitor that won't break the bank.

It's a great alternative to the LG UltraGear 45GR75DCB, which is an excellent choice for a more high-end experience but also comes with that premium retail price. So if you're looking for a bargain, check out the LG 24MP450-B while it's on sale for its lowest price ever.

Today's best LG 24MP450-B gaming monitor deal

LG 24MP450-B: was $129.99 now $99.99 on Amazon

This 1080p resolution 24-inch gaming monitor comes with an IPS LCD panel, which means it strikes a great balance with image quality versus other types. It also features a solid response time of 5ms and a height-adjustable stand.

If you're looking for one of the best 1080p resolution gaming monitors that's also incredibly affordable, then the LG 24MP450-B is a perfect fit. It comes with a 24-inch IPS LCD panel, height-adjustable mount, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. The panel is especially choice as it offers the best balance of image quality, with good viewing angles and accurate color reproduction.

However, the one downside is that the refresh rate is only 75Hz, which is perfectly fine for the average gamer but a difficult sell for those who play more competitively. But if you're looking for a great bargain then the refresh rate shouldn't be too much of a concern anyway.

