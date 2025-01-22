Got a little extra cash after Christmas? Get this Samsung curved monitor for its lowest price ever
It's currently under $330
It's the middle of January, aka right in post-holiday season. Despite the holidays being long gone, there are still plenty of great deals to invest in if you have the spare cash, including the best curved monitors.
One of the best on sale right now is the Samsung Viewfinity S65UA Series curved monitor, which is on sale for $329.99 (was $539.99) at Amazon. It comes with a 34-inch QHD Ultrawide display, 100Hz refresh rate, USB-C port, HDR10 (1 Billion Colors), Intelligent Eye Care, and features a height adjustable stand.
And right now, it's at its lowest price ever. Finding a curved monitor at that price and especially one meant for non gaming usage is a huge deal, especially with these specs, so take advantage before it ends.
Today's best LG curved gaming monitor deals
Those wanting a high quality curved monitor for productivity and creative work without paying a premium price are in luck. The Samsung Viewfinity S65UA Series curved monitor is on sale for 39% off and comes with a 34-inch QHD Ultrawide display, 100Hz refresh rate, USB-C port, HDR10 (1 Billion Colors), and features a height adjustable stand.
