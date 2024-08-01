This Logitech mouse deal is mind-blowingly good and I'm tempted to buy it

Whether you're preparing for back to school season or looking to upgrade your office setup, a new mouse is sure to take your work (or play) to the next level. And now you can get one of the best mice around for a tantalizingly low price. That's right, the phenomenal Logitech MX Master 2S is just £38.99 at Amazon (was £59.99) – that's an awesome 35% off.

This mouse is the definition of an excellent all-rounder. With conveniently customizable buttons, high-precision tracking and multi-device connectivity, you're getting a fantastic feature-set from the MX Master 2S. That's not to mention its super-comfortable, stylish design, which I'm personally a big fan of. This is the lowest price I've ever seen the Logitech MX Master 2S listed for, so there really is no better time to buy.

Today's best Logitech MX Master 2S deal

Logitech MX Master 2S: was £44.99 now £34 at Amazon

The Logitech MX Master 2S is now more than £20 off, but only for a limited time! This wireless mouse has everything you need to level up your productivity. It boasts a beautiful ergonomic design, broad list of features, low latency and so much more. At the cheapest price I've ever seen it listed for, you're looking at a truly unmissable deal.

In our Logitech MX Master 2S review, this wireless mouse earned itself a perfect five-star rating, and although it's a few years old now, we're still big fans. Other than its excellent features and design, we loved the mouse's long-lasting battery, sensitivity levels and already great price point. So, given its now available for even less, I couldn't recommend this deal highly enough.

In recent years, Logitech has released the successor to this mouse, the Logitech MX Master 3S, which proudly holds the crown of Best Mouse Overall in our guide to the best mouse. This newer model inherits a lot of its strengths from its predecessor, so you're still getting one of the best mice around with the MX Master 2S.

As I mentioned earlier, this mouse is a really strong all-rounder, but if you're looking for amazing performance for gaming, for instance, you may want something more specialized. So, if you'd rather assess some gaming-centric options, check out our guide to the best gaming mouse, which includes some astonishingly good alternatives. Otherwise, you can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.