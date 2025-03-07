The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news

As with the M1 Air, it's your chance to get a MacBook Air for an excellent deal

Apple MacBook Air M3
(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 starts at $999 or $1,199 for the 15-inch
  • The previous-generation MacBook Air with M3 is discontinued
  • The even earlier M2 MacBook Air, which previously started at $999, will live on via other retailers

New Apple devices typically mean the previous generation drops to a lower price point or is discontinued altogether. However, with the Mac lineup – especially the MacBook – since Apple Silicon hit the scene, some of the older models have a way of sticking around.

With the launch of the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4, Apple is discontinuing the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Before the launch, there was some talk of the 13-inch version of that laptop sticking around, but Apple’s overall price decrease is causing waves as that model is discontinued.

Further, since the starting price of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 is $999 in the United States, Apple is taking the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 off its virtual and physical store shelves.

But here’s where things get interesting. Like the M1 MacBook Air – which is still an incredible deal from retailers like Walmart – the M2 MacBook Air will be available at select authorized retailers – aka other purchasing channels – in select countries, including the United States.

Furthermore, it will be cheaper than the starting cost of the M4 MacBook Air.

MacBook Air (2022, M2)

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

This means you can get a modern MacBook Air design with M2 speeds and other tricks for an excellent price. You’ll just need to be okay with no Sky Blue, but hey, you can still get it in Space Gray.

In fact, as of this story publishing, Amazon in the United States has the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage in Midnight for just $699 – a sweet 30% off the previous MSRP of $999. Plus, you’ll get free fast shipping if you're a Prime member.

If you need Starlight or Space Gray that same configuration is $799, which is still a deal but not as big of a discount. Similarly, the Silver version is a lot more expensive at $924, only an 8% discount.

While Apple hasn’t announced or confirmed the price of what the M2 MacBook Air will normally be at through these channels, the M1 MacBook Air can give us a good idea. Since its Walmart exclusivity, it’s regularly had a list price of $699 but is nearly always discounted additionally. Right now, in Silver, Space Gray, or Gold, it’s just $629 for the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage.

So if you don't need the latest chip from Apple, that fancy new shade of Sky Blue (though it is lovely), or a CenterStage capable camera, the M2 should definitely at least be considered. Especially since it comes standard with 16GB of RAM, which is a lot better than the previous 8GB.

You can see our review of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 here, and check out our first look at the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 here.

Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

