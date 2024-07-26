The Apple MacBook Pro, equipped with the powerful M3 Pro chips, is at its lowest price ever

Even if you miss the big events sales, there are always great discounts around the year. One such example is the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro, equipped with the M3 Pro chip; for some time now, this is an excellent deal to take advantage of, as it's at its lowest price ever.

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro is currently $1,699 on Amazon, down from $1,999. That's $300 off the listing price, which is excellent, especially considering both the general specs and the sheer power of the M3 Pro chip. This laptop could easily be among the best MacBooks and best laptops on the market.

Our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, a variation with an M3 Max chip, received a glowing four and a half out of five stars. So, if you've been eyeing the Apple MacBook powered by the M3 Pro chip, one of the best thin and light laptops around, take advantage of its lowest price ever while it's still there.

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon

Display: 14.2-inches

Processor: Apple M3 Pro

RAM: 18GB

SSD: 512GB Looking for a shiny new MacBook? Don't skip out on the lowest price ever. This brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design.

The M3 Pro MacBook Pro improves on its predecessors, showing off some truly incredible power thanks to the M-series chips, Apple's silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. And both the Pro and Max versions of the M3 chips are some of the strongest and most efficient that Apple has put out.

Even the storage issue has been fixed with this model, as it comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, more than enough for your productivity and creative needs. The price is a little steeper than the Air series, but the trade-offs are more than worth it.

