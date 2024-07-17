Roundup time, Apple fans - here are all the last-minute Prime Day deals on Mac products

The big Amazon Prime Day sale is drawing to a close, so here's a last-minute roundup of all the discounts on Mac products we've featured in the past two days. It's been a good year for Apple discounts this Prime Day, with my personal favorite being the latest Mac mini, down from $599 to $479.

There are plenty of other good deals here, though - surprisingly, we're seeing some solid discounts on the latest M3 models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, with the base configurations of the latter just $899 at Amazon right now.

Whatever takes your fancy, there's still time left to snag a discounted Mac. If you want to see what other last-minute deals have piqued our interest, check out our Prime Day 2024 liveblog - much like this list below, it exclusively features products we've personally reviewed, so you can trust our recommendations!

The best Prime Day Mac deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

We were surprised when Walmart initially cut the price of the still-excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 to $699, but the retailer has posted an even better deal as part of its anti-Prime Day sale. Right now, you can get this MacBook for just $649, which is the perfect price for the entry-level 256GB model. While a little older now, this machine is still a great choice for covering the basics, offering access to the excellent macOS, a tried-and-true design, and almost unbeatable battery life.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Don't miss this great MacBook Air M2 deal from Amazon. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has received a surprise Prime Day price cut from Amazon, dropping the price by $250 to $898. Why is this a surprise? Well, Apple products don't often get big price cuts, especially soon after they've launched, so the ability to get the M3 MacBook Air, one of the best laptops we've ever tested, for under $1,000 is an offer most people should not refuse. It's fast, stylish and long-lasting. You'd be hard-pushed to find a better laptop at this new, lower price - especially as it has just dropped by a further $100 over the weekend, and get a further $50 off by applying the coupon on the page!

MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Apple's larger model of its recent MacBook Air laptop has got an incredible Prime Day price cut. With $200 now knocked off, plus a further $50 if you apply the coupon on the page, the 15-inch MacBook Air, with the M3 chip, is now a much more tempting purchase - and it's good to see an offer like this so soon after the laptop launched. The 15-inch version is a great pick if you like the look of the MacBook Air but want a bigger screen to work on, though that does mean that it's not quite as portable as the 13-inch model, which has also had a $200 price cut.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS The current cheapest option from Apple's current-gen MacBook Pro lineup, this entry-level model comes with the standard M3 chip (also seen in the excellent MacBook Air) along with 8GB of unified memory and the same 512GB drive. Normally, we'd say 8GB of RAM isn't enough for a work laptop, but since Apple's unified memory works differently from conventional RAM, it's not such a big concern here. Having dropped a further $50 over the weekend before Prime Day, this brilliant laptop is now $200 off.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS At a hefty $400 discount, this is the best-value MacBook Pro you can buy in the Prime Day deals. It's a comfortably mid-range configuration, sporting the M3 Pro chip, a solid 18GB of unified RAM, and a 512GB SSD along with that beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Amazon

Display - 16.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Looking for something a little larger? The 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip and 18GB of memory is also on sale with a Prime Day discount of $500 – an incredible deal for users who prefer their macOS devices with the biggest XDR display possible. Make sure you also check the coupon box under the price to get a further $100 discount.

Apple Mac mini with M2: was $599 now $479 at Amazon

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 256GB SSD

OS - macOS The Mac mini is the best compact computer on the market, bar none. The latest model, released in 2023, comes with Apple's M2 chip, which offers strong performance across creative and productivity tasks. At just five hundred bucks, it's an absolute steal for anyone who needs a new home system.

Apple iMac (M3, 2023): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon

Display - 24-inch Liquid Retina

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 256GB SSD

OS - macOS This is a modest discount, but it is still worth looking at if you want the latest model of Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. The 2023 iMac comes equipped with the powerful M3 chip, which combined with its high-resolution Liquid Retina display makes it a powerful platform for content creation and everyday work alike.

The best Prime Day Mac deals in the UK

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £849 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS In the UK, Amazon has sliced £100 off this brilliantly versatile laptop. It's great if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

MacBook Air M3 (2024): was £1,099 now £999 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS

Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has got a £100 price cut at Amazon, making this already brilliant laptop an even more compelling purchase. And with the power, it offers a slick package that is hard to ignore.

MacBook Air M3 15-inch (2024): was £1,299 now £1,169 at Amazon

Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS

In the UK, Apple's larger model of its 2024 MacBook Air laptop has more than £100 knocked off. This means that the 15-inch MacBook Air is now a much more tempting purchase.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3: was £1,699 now £1,529.99 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you're looking for the cheapest current-gen MacBook Pro in the UK, this is it right now. In this deal you get the base M3 chip, 8GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD – and, of course, bragging rights because you've got the sleekest-looking laptop in the office.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro: was £2,099 now £1,899.97 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Save £200 on this mid-spec configuration of Apple's latest MacBook Pro, featuring the M3 Pro chip with an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU – the latter meaning this MacBook can even handle some gaming. This model also comes with a solid 18GB of unified RAM and 512GB of built-in storage for all your creative projects.

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro: was £2,599 now £2,339.97 at Amazon

Display - 16.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Save 10% off the MacBook Pro 16-inch with this Prime Day deal! This model comes equipped with the powerful Apple M3 Pro chip and 18GB of RAM, which combined with that big, beautiful display makes it the perfect workhorse for professional content creators.

Apple Mac mini with M2: was £649 now £582.97 at Amazon

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 256GB SSD

OS - macOS It might not be as heavily discounted in the UK (yet!), but the M2 Mac mini is still a brilliant choice of compact computer for your home or office. The M2 chip offers excellent performance, and with a full suite of physical ports, you'll never be lacking in connectivity.

