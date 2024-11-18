This budget-friendly Lenovo Chromebook is now at a Black Friday-beating price - and I wish I had it when I was a student
Work, study, save with these IdeaPad Slim 3 deals
With Black Friday 2024 coming in a matter of weeks, retailers are adding new eye-catching deals every day. One such pick is this IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, for which there are great deals on both Amazon in the US and John Lewis in the UK.
You can get this IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for $205 on Amazon US, down from $299.99, and for £169.99 on John Lewis, down from £279.99.
If you're looking for an easy-to-use laptop for a lower price, this would be one of our recommendations.
On Amazon US, the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is equipped with an 8-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. In the UK, John Lewis is offering the same model with a MediaTek processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
It has a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and an energy efficient LED backlight, and it's equipped with a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter.
We'd also recommend this for any students because of the price, for one, and because it's a Chromebook, it's designed to work intuitively with Google's productivity suite of apps (including Google Docs, Sheets, and more).
It's pretty portable at just 0.73 inches thick (1.85 cm) and it has a good amount of ports, including two USB ports.
Today's best IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook in the US
Display - 14-inch
Processor - 8-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
OS - Chrome OS
This Chromebook has a 14-inch Full HD display, and it's equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities. It's a budget-friendly choice for anyone looking to do everyday work and multitasking - including studying. It also comes with a backlit keyboard, a privacy webcam and a number of I/O ports so you can plug in and connect many kinds of peripherals.
Today's best IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook in the UK
Display - 14-inch
Processor - MediaTek
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
OS - Chrome OS
Perfect for everyday tasks and studying, this lightweight and this Chromebook will see you throughout the day. Fully charged it lasts up to 13.5 hours, as well as being equipped with a 14-inch Full HD display, a webcam and privacy shutter, and a backlit keyboard. It's also got some solid connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities and 2 USB ports.
If you're looking for an affordable, modern laptop for everyday work and tasks, this would definitely be one we'd point to. It has a battery life of approximately 13.5 hours, so when fully charged, it'll last you quite a while.
Want the latest US and UK deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Kristina is a UK-based Computing Writer, and is interested in all things computing, software, tech, mathematics and science. Previously, she has written articles about popular culture, economics, and miscellaneous other topics.
She has a personal interest in the history of mathematics, science, and technology; in particular, she closely follows AI and philosophically-motivated discussions.