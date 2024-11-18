This budget-friendly Lenovo Chromebook is now at a Black Friday-beating price - and I wish I had it when I was a student

With Black Friday 2024 coming in a matter of weeks, retailers are adding new eye-catching deals every day. One such pick is this IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, for which there are great deals on both Amazon in the US and John Lewis in the UK.

You can get this IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for $205 on Amazon US, down from $299.99, and for £169.99 on John Lewis, down from £279.99.



If you're looking for an easy-to-use laptop for a lower price, this would be one of our recommendations.

On Amazon US, the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is equipped with an 8-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. In the UK, John Lewis is offering the same model with a MediaTek processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

It has a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and an energy efficient LED backlight, and it's equipped with a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter.

We'd also recommend this for any students because of the price, for one, and because it's a Chromebook, it's designed to work intuitively with Google's productivity suite of apps (including Google Docs, Sheets, and more).

It's pretty portable at just 0.73 inches thick (1.85 cm) and it has a good amount of ports, including two USB ports.

Today's best IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $299.99 now $205 at Amazon US Display - 14-inch

Processor - 8-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - Chrome OS



This Chromebook has a 14-inch Full HD display, and it's equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities. It's a budget-friendly choice for anyone looking to do everyday work and multitasking - including studying. It also comes with a backlit keyboard, a privacy webcam and a number of I/O ports so you can plug in and connect many kinds of peripherals.

Today's best IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was £279.99 now £169.99 at John Lewis Display - 14-inch

Processor - MediaTek

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - Chrome OS



Perfect for everyday tasks and studying, this lightweight and this Chromebook will see you throughout the day. Fully charged it lasts up to 13.5 hours, as well as being equipped with a 14-inch Full HD display, a webcam and privacy shutter, and a backlit keyboard. It's also got some solid connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities and 2 USB ports.

If you're looking for an affordable, modern laptop for everyday work and tasks, this would definitely be one we'd point to. It has a battery life of approximately 13.5 hours, so when fully charged, it'll last you quite a while.

Want the latest US and UK deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!