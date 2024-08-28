The summer of entertainment: how the right tech will ensure you’re never bored again

Most of this summer has, unfortunately, been a washout. But as the long days continue to stretch out before us, there’s no reason to let the lack of sun ruin our fun. And just to cover our bases (which, given the unpredictable British weather, we should) — if you’re reading this during a freak summer heatwave, that’s okay too. The point is, you might just want to stay inside and lose yourself in a world of digital delights. But that then begs the most important question of all — what to watch?

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of content. The Euros might be a fading memory (for better or for worse), but there are still plenty of major sporting events like the Paralympics on the horizon, not to mention an endless array of new series and films to discover. The possibilities for entertainment are practically limitless, if you know where to look…

Summer of Sport

(Image credit: EE)

With the T20 World Cup, Wimbledon, and Euro 2024 all landing over the past few months, sports fans have been spoilt for choice. And with the aforementioned Paralympics kicking off, sport continues to be a powerful force in bringing people together.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, there's something special about watching live events unfold. There’s nothing quite like flicking across a few channels and finding yourself completely transfixed and lost in an Olympic sport you know nothing about. One minute you’re looking up what bouldering is, and before you know it, three hours have gone past and you’re cheering on your favourite human spider as they break the world record.

The world of sports viewing is changing rapidly too, and for the better. Gone are the days when you needed a satellite dish to catch all the action. Now, services like EE are getting in on the game, offering comprehensive sports packages that let you follow your favourite teams and athletes from anywhere, anytime, without having to shop around and sign up for near-infinite subscriptions.

EE's sports package is a one-stop shop for all things sports, offering comprehensive coverage through all manner of heavy-hitting partnerships. Through NOW Sports, you get access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, covering everything from Premier League football (handy from August onwards), to Formula 1 and golf majors. EE serves up TNT Sports and Eurosport, bringing you UEFA Champions League matches, UFC, and international cricket. With such a wide range of options in one package, EE makes it easier than ever to tailor your sports viewing to your specific interests. And who knows, you might even discover new ones.

Beyond the big events

Of course, summer entertainment isn't all about sport. For many, the longer evenings are perfect for diving into a new series or catching up on the latest blockbusters, which is another benefit of the beauty of modern streaming services — their speed and flexibility.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’ve missed out on all sorts of Academy Award-winning masterpieces due to the hustle and bustle of the real world, then EE TV will be your new best friend. With Sky channels from NOW including Sky Atlantic and Sky Cinema, Netflix and more, you can lose yourself in the wonders of the silver screen, without having to pay extortionate prices for popcorn. And let’s not forget the plethora of incredible binge-worthy shows that await your viewing pleasure.

Streamlining your streaming

(Image credit: EE)

With all that said, you’d be hard-pressed to argue against the convenience of streaming services. But as mentioned, the sheer amount of choice can be rather overwhelming. Most of us find ourselves juggling multiple subscriptions, trying to remember which service has that Big Show everyone's talking about, before moving on to the next one. But there is another way.

Services like EE TV are leading the charge, offering packages that bring together multiple streaming platforms under one roof. Not only does this save the headache of plate spinning a million subscriptions at once, but it also massively simplifies your viewing experience, while being more cost-effective to boot. But there’s one more thing to take into account…

Tech that keeps up

Not all TV services are made equal, so you’ll want to ensure that you have one that does your entertainment justice. EE TV has the latest equipment and features, meaning you won’t miss a second of action (or drama, romance, or horror, depending on what you’re into). In fact, if you’re in a household that’s into different things, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can add an extra EE TV Box Mini, letting you enjoy different flavours of entertainment in different rooms, without fighting over the remote.

But one of the best features in our eyes is the fact that EE TV lets you change your package monthly. If you’ve filled up on sport over the summer and would rather switch to full Blockbuster season, you can. Or you can have it all, at once. The call is yours.

EE TV also comes backed by rock-solid broadband from the UK’s most reliable broadband provider, so you can rest assured you’ll never lose connection during a critical penalty or Keyser Söze reveal. Apologies if that spoiled anything, but in our defence, The Usual Suspects did come out 28 years ago…

For more information, visit ee.co.uk/home