I love the mechanical feel of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%, and it's got a sizable discount in the Amazon Spring Sale right now

If you’re looking for your next wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, look no further than Razer’s range-topping model. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is now just £222 (was £299.99) at Amazon UK.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Deal Days sale

This version is the latest model in the BlackWidow line, although the last-gen model (which is still very capable) is also on sale with an even bigger saving. Other sizes and configurations can also be found on the Amazon page, each with their own discounts.

Today's best Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% deal

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%: was £299.99 now £222 at Amazon If you want a top-tier mechanical keyboard, you can't do much better than the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%. Numerous variants are on offer at Amazon UK, but we think the 26% saving on the V4 Pro 75% is the pick of the bunch, seeing as it's the latest and greatest iteration of the formula.

The BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is quite simply one of the best gaming keyboards around, thanks to its superb mechanical switches and incredible performance. It’s always been an expensive board, but with this deal you can save some considerable cash.

In our Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review we praised it for its versatile connectivity, as Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz options are available, as well as its stellar build quality. We also found its mechanical switches to be among the best around, offering plenty of tactility and responsiveness. And if you don't the like the stock switches, you can always change them, as the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is hot-swappable.

We did lament the fact that it lacks some of the more advanced customisations you might find in some other elite gaming keyboards, but its out-of-the-box performance was so excellent that we forgave this omission. We also encountered some minor issues with the Razer's Synapse software, but overall the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% remains one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards out there.