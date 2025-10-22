I recently spotted a few small but genuinely useful office accessories on Amazon right now, and together they come to just about £8, including postage when you use the code AMZHAULUK for 50% off - and the countdown suggests this deal won’t last long.

The first thing I’m adding to my basket is the Cable Organizer Storage Box with three wire ties for £1.03 (was £2.06). It comes in a range of shapes and colours, from professional black to a vibrant pink, and meant for managing cords under or behind a desk. I'm also tempted by the Large Non-Slip PU Leather Desk Mat, which is now £2.25 (was £4.50).

You can check out all my top 5 deals below. Altogether, these accessories come in for a combined £8, helping keep your workspace more efficient and productive. And with the 50% sale ending soon, it’s just too tempting.

Top deals for the office

Save £1.03 Save 50% Cable Management Storage Box: was £2.06 now £1.03 at Amazon This Cable Management Storage Box stands out from the rest with a more polished look and better feedback — a 4.4-star rating from 19 reviews. Available in several colours, including purple, black, and navy blue, it doubles as a travel-friendly organizer with space for cables, cards, and small electronics. Its round design feels compact yet useful for keeping gadgets sorted at home or on the go. Read more ▼

Save £2.25 Save 50% Non-Slip PU Leather Desk Mat: was £4.50 now £2.25 at Amazon This large, non-slip faux leather desk mat looks like one of those accessories that quietly make a workspace feel more polished. The faux leather surface is waterproof and doubles as a smooth writing pad, while its 23.6 by 13.8-inch size gives enough room for a laptop and mouse. At this price, I'll ignore the single 2-star review to see if it's all it's cracked up to be. Read more ▼

Save £1.26 Save 58% Cable Straps Cord Organizer for USB Cables: was £2.16 now £0.90 at Amazon I’m also adding the 10-pack of Cable Straps to my basket, no way it’s not going in. This 10-piece Cable Straps pack might not look exciting, but it’s one of those must-haves for keeping cords from turning into chaos. Sold at £1.80 after a 17% discount with an additional 50% discount, the white straps are reusable and suitable for cables, earphones, or kitchen wires. They’re lightweight and easy to use, perfect for home or office organization Read more ▼

Save £1.80 Save 50% Cable Organizer Storage: was £3.60 now £1.80 at Amazon I’m eyeing this Cable Organizer Storage Box because it promises a quick fix for tangled cords without taking up much space. Made of rubber and sold in a “compact” freestanding design, it includes three wire ties that help keep cables neat across the desk or under it. It’s a simple idea, but one that could make a real difference for anyone tired of cluttered setups. Read more ▼

Save £1.80 Save 50% Computer Monitor Memo Board: was £3.60 now £1.80 at Amazon I like the idea behind these Computer Monitor Memo Boards, which clip onto a monitor to hold reminders or sticky notes. Each board is made of lightweight plastic, weighing 118 grams and measuring 279 by 25 by 76 millimetres. They’re small, functional, and might make daily tasks easier by keeping important notes in view. However, plastic accessories like this sometimes lose grip over time, and once the adhesive wears off, they become more nuisance than help. Still, for quick reminders, it’s a clever, low-cost tool. Read more ▼

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.