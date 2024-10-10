Good news, gamers – AMD could launch a cheap Radeon GPU soon that may shake up the budget card market

Rumors about AMD’s Radeon GRE graphics cards aren’t anything new, but the latest whisperings on the tech grapevine may be revealing something big for the upcoming CES 2025 event.

According to the latest leak from well-known hardware leaker Hoang Anh Phu (reported on by PCGamesN ), we could be seeing an AMD Radeon RX 7650 GRE graphics card reveal during the tech trade show next year. The post leak in question lists the model name of the card with the hashtag #CES2025.

Judging from previous RX 7000-series cards, the RX 7650 GRE model name could mean that it’ll be between the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT in terms of performance. The former is in competition with the Nvidia RTX 4070 and tends to retail for $449, while the latter competes with the RTX 4060 and is usually priced at $329.

Most likely then, the RX 7650 GRE will retail between $300-$400 if it does end up being confirmed. This would put it above the Radeon RX 7600 - easily the best cheap graphics card since the RTX 3060 - in terms of price but the tradeoff would be assumed superior performance and VRAM.

The AMD RX 7650 GRE and other 2025 launches could make for a great PC gaming year

There’s a good point to be made that the GRE branding tends to be given to cards that are released in China exclusively or first. However, with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE going global after a Chinese-exclusive launch and subsequently upending the mid-range cards market, the chances of us seeing the worldwide release of the 7650 GRE (if this card really does exist) would be rather solid.

There’s also the chance that Team Red is planning on using the GRE label for new variants of its graphics cards, which lines up with the part of the leak that this particular card will debut during a Western tech trade show and not at a Chinese one. If this does end up being true, it would probably be the last of the RDNA 3 cards before RDNA 4 makes its debut.

In general, it seems like a good plan for gamers to wait until at least January 2025 before investing in a new graphics card, since not only is there this rumor but the fact that Team Red will also be launching said RDNA 4 cards next year . Team Green’s next-gen 5000-series cards are expected to launch in January as well, giving gamers even more options.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors