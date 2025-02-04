AMD’s big RX 9070 launch might happen later in February – and we could find out how these GPUs compare to the Nvidia RTX 5070

Rumor has it there’ll be a press event for AMD RX 9070 GPUs at the end of February

This should be a big reveal, hopefully complete with pricing details

It makes sense that it’d come just ahead of a confirmed on-sale date of March for the RX 9070 and its XT sibling

AMD’s RX 9070 models might be formally announced later in February, a new rumor suggests, ahead of the scheduled March arrival for these graphics cards.

Harukaze5719 on X noticed that Benchlife, a Chinese tech site, posted this info in a story that was primarily about Nvidia’s incoming RTX 5070 GPUs, which will be direct rivals for the RX 9070 cards. (Although AMD’s next-gen GPUs are potential RTX 5070 killers, if some rumors are right).

AMD will hold a press conference for the RX 9000 series based on the RDNA 4 GPU architecture at the end of Februaryhttps://t.co/FfHPjpawVbFebruary 4, 2025

We’re told that the current plan is for AMD to “hold a press conference for the Radeon RX 9000 series” at the end of February, but the exact details are still to be confirmed.

I’d advise a thick coating of seasoning with this one due to the way the nugget of info is crowbarred in at the end of the article, and the fact that this is translated. Also, Benchlife isn’t top of our list of reliable sites for rumors, but that said, it has got things right in the past – and this makes some sense, as I’ll discuss next.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Analysis: Pricing details for RDNA 4, ASAP, please

The way this rumor is phrased (again, remember the translation leaves some room for doubt) is that things still sound rather up in the air for RDNA 4. However, it is AMD’s intention to debut these RX 9070 GPUs in March as that has been formally announced as an on-sale date, not just a reveal.

Team Red subsequently noted that more time was being taken to hone elements like GPU drivers and FSR 4 support, as well as ensuring healthier stock levels for the RX 9070s, which sounds like a good idea to me, particularly given how the Nvidia Blackwell launch has gone (terribly, stock-wise).

If we are looking at March for the RX 9070 graphics cards to be on shelves, some kind of formal announcement should come before that (AMD has promised a launch event too – indeed, it was rumored for late January at one point). And so a late February timeframe does make sense in that light, but we still need to maintain an appropriate level of skepticism here.

The big hope is that we’ll get some pricing details with that reveal in possibly a few weeks’ time, as those MSRPs will be absolutely key in how these RDNA 4 graphics cards stack up to Nvidia’s RTX 5070 models. Although AMD has made another promise here, too, namely that RDNA 4 will be very competitively priced, and so we can hope the RX 9070 models will really pack a value punch in the mid-range of the GPU spectrum.

Right now, all we have is a lot of promises, though. We just need to hope that they manifest into a reality of AMD gunning for Nvidia’s mid-range Blackwell offerings in a big way, as that should force Team Green to be more competitive, too.

