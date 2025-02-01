The new Alienware Area 51 with an RTX 5080 is now available - but there's a catch
This lust-worthy machine isn't delivered until March
The next-gen Alienware Area 51 is now available to preorder - and it can be yours for the eye-watering price of just $4499.99 - $1,000 of which is likely the brand-new RTX 5080 graphics card that this high-end machine carries.
Alongside an RTX 5090, the baseline configuration of the Area 51 also features an Intel Core Ultra-9 285K chipset, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD for a completely stacked line-up of high-end specs - which, of course, you'd expect from Alienware's top-of-the-line gaming machine.
While extremely pricey, the Area 51 is potentially a more appetizing option for gamers now, thanks to Dell's decision to integrate industry-standard components into this new model. The new case, in particular, is a good old-fashioned full ATX form factor that should be easy to upgrade with aftermarket parts when the time comes.
Unfortunately, there is a slight catch with the 2025 Alienware Area 51 preorder in that it's not being delivered until March. If you can wait, however, then this pre-built could be a good option if you're not confident in building your own high-end rig or don't want to risk the potentially long waiting lists for a new RTX 5080 or 5090.
Alienware Area 51 now available to preorder
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5090
Processor: Intel Core Ultra-9 285K
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB NVMe
The brand new Alienware Area 51 flagship gaming PC is available to buy now - if you can wait until March for delivery, that is. With a powerful RTX 5080 GPU, Ultra 9 chipset, and new full-size ATX case, this is easily the most high-end and upgrade-friendly flagship machine from Alienware yet.
Check out our where to buy RTX 5080 and where to buy RTX 5090 guides if you'd prefer to build your own next-gen gaming PC this week.
Another great option at Dell today
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070 Super
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB NVMe
New Area 51 too pricey? Here's a really great deal on the Aurora R16 at the official Dell site. With a massive $500 price cut, you're saving a significant sum here while getting your hands on an impressive lineup of an RTX 4070 Super, 14th-gen Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD. If you're looking to save some cash while getting a machine that's still more than capable of outputting some serious performance, then this is a great option too.
