Amazon Presidents' Day sale knocks $400 off powerful RTX 4070 Ti gaming PCs

The Amazon Presidents' Day sale has already kicked off this week and features some of the best deals we've ever seen on gaming PCs with speedy RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards.

Right now, you can get a massive $400 price cut on two similarly specced-out Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PCs. There's this Ryzen 7 model for just $1,479.99 (was $1,899) or this Core i7 model for $1,499 (was $1,899).

Both of these machines feature exceptional components for the price and the previously mentioned RTX 4070 Ti - a rare find in a gaming PC deal under $1,700. If you're looking to pair up a cost-effective machine with a decent 1440p monitor then both these Alienware PCs are a great buy in today's Presidents' Day sales.

Alienware gaming PC deals at Amazon

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC: was $1,899 now $1,479.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7700X

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD Amazon's Presidents' Day sale includes a superb $420 discount on this RTX 4070 Ti-equipped Alienware Aurora. This is pretty much the cheapest gaming PC we've ever seen to feature this superb high-end graphics card. And you're not skimping out on any of the other specs, either. Also included are an expansive 1TB SSD and powerful 7th gen Ryzen 7 chipset - both great for speedy in-game performance.

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC: was $1,899 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700F

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD The other heavily discounted Alienware gaming PC in the Amazon Presidents' Day sale, this particular model switches out the Ryzen 7 chipset in favor of a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 option. This processor has a slightly higher retail value but you're trading out your 1TB SSD for a 512GB SSD instead - although you'll also get a 1TB HDD as a backup, which is handy.

Which is the better buy?

(Image credit: Future)

Of the two, I'd be more partial to pick up the model with the Ryzen 7 chipset, just because it's slightly cheaper and comes packed with a 1TB SSD. The 1TB HDD in the Intel model is handy but hard drive storage is much cheaper to upgrade than solid state drives. Plus, 1TB is generally enough to handle a decent amount of game installs at once.

Comparing chipsets, the Intel Core i7 13700F comes out slightly ahead on most benchmark tests versus the Ryzen 7-7700X but it's almost a dead heat for gaming. In practical use, they're essentially neck and neck so you can't go wrong with either one here - especially if you're aiming for decent gaming performance at 1440p resolution.

Both of these Alienware Aurora R15 models at Amazon feature the older case design, which has recently been upgraded on the latest R16 model. The design is very much 'Alienware' but it's definitely flashier than the more subdued case on the R16. However, both these R15 models are $300 cheaper than the latest model with an RTX 4070 Ti at Dell, so they're much better value overall.

Check out more deals in the Amazon Presidents' Day sales. Alternatively, see this week's best Alienware Aurora deals or cheap gaming PC deals for more options.