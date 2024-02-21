Epic gaming laptop deal: Asus Zephyrus G14 drops to record-low price at Best Buy

One of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops you can buy is down to a record-low price at Best Buy today in the wake of the retailer's Presidents' Day sale.

For a limited time only, you can score the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $999 at Best Buy thanks to a massive $600 discount. We've seen this particular model posted for $1,099 regularly and even $1,049 recently, but today's discount brings it down to under $1,000 for the first time ever.

Sure, $999 is still on the pricey side for a gaming laptop deal with a mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card but the Asus Zephyrus G14 comes packed with a super-speedy Ryzen 9 chipset and 16GB of RAM right out of the box. It's easily one of the most powerful 14-inch laptops out there - and one that features a gorgeous minimalist design that's not usually found on gaming laptops to boot.

This deal is, however, on the slightly older 2023 model, which is due to be replaced with a new 2024 iteration soon. Performance-wise, it's likely both models will be relatively even but the 2024 model features a slightly slimmer design.

If you're looking for the most portable machine possible then you could wait for the next model to land at Best Buy - although it's likely you'll be waiting a while until it reaches anywhere near $1,000 like today's deal.

Gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD The excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is down to a record-low price today with its mid-range RTX 4060 configuration. With a perfect mix of performance and portability, this 14-inch laptop is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a minimalist do-it-all machine. Not only does it have a decent RTX 4060 graphics card, but the Ryzen 9 chipset and 16GB of RAM mean you've got plenty of power under the hood elsewhere also.