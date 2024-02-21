Epic gaming laptop deal: Asus Zephyrus G14 drops to record-low price at Best Buy
Get a massive $600 off this great gaming laptop
One of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops you can buy is down to a record-low price at Best Buy today in the wake of the retailer's Presidents' Day sale.
For a limited time only, you can score the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $999 at Best Buy thanks to a massive $600 discount. We've seen this particular model posted for $1,099 regularly and even $1,049 recently, but today's discount brings it down to under $1,000 for the first time ever.
Sure, $999 is still on the pricey side for a gaming laptop deal with a mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card but the Asus Zephyrus G14 comes packed with a super-speedy Ryzen 9 chipset and 16GB of RAM right out of the box. It's easily one of the most powerful 14-inch laptops out there - and one that features a gorgeous minimalist design that's not usually found on gaming laptops to boot.
This deal is, however, on the slightly older 2023 model, which is due to be replaced with a new 2024 iteration soon. Performance-wise, it's likely both models will be relatively even but the 2024 model features a slightly slimmer design.
If you're looking for the most portable machine possible then you could wait for the next model to land at Best Buy - although it's likely you'll be waiting a while until it reaches anywhere near $1,000 like today's deal.
Gaming laptop deal at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was
$1,599 now $999.99 at Best Buy
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
The excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is down to a record-low price today with its mid-range RTX 4060 configuration. With a perfect mix of performance and portability, this 14-inch laptop is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a minimalist do-it-all machine. Not only does it have a decent RTX 4060 graphics card, but the Ryzen 9 chipset and 16GB of RAM mean you've got plenty of power under the hood elsewhere also.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore