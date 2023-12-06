Better than Black Friday - get an RTX 4060 gaming laptop for just $799 ahead of Christmas

Even if you missed Black Friday it's not too late to score some of the best gaming laptop deals of the year ahead of Christmas. Best Buy has some superb options right now that are worth checking out if you're still shopping for a bargain.

The first is this Gigabyte G5 for $799 (was $1,099), which is easily one of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals this year. Not only do you pay a great price for a machine with the latest RTX 4060 graphics card, but you also bag a decent 12th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM right out of the box.

A slightly cheaper option is this Lenovo LOQ for $699.99 (was $1,099), which features an RTX 4050 graphics card and Ryzen 7-7840HS chipset. This one isn't as high-end as the Gigabyte, or quite as good value in our opinion, but it's a good option if you're on a budget but still want a capable 1080p gaming machine.

And, for those who want something more powerful, consider picking up this RTX 4070-equipped MSI Crosshair for $1,099 (was $1,399.99) at Best Buy. This one is pretty damn pricey but it's $100 cheaper today than during previous sales events. It's also fully specced out with a respectable Intel Core i7-13620H chipset, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM - perfect for serious gamers looking to max out graphical settings.

You can check out more recommendations over at our main cheap gaming laptop deals page. Alternatively, swing by our Christmas sales page for more recommendations on everything from TVs to air fryers.

Today's best gaming laptops

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $ 1,099 now $799 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This Gigabyte G5 is rocking an absurdly low price at Best Buy this week considering it's packing in not just a speedy RTX 4060 graphics card, but also a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset. To top it all off, you'll also get 16GB of RAM right out of the box, which makes this one an incredible gaming laptop deal if you can make that budget stretch just a bit further this week. Recommended.

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB Price cut: this exceptionally priced Lenovo LOQ was already good value at its usual sales price of $749 but Best Buy has reduced it down even further this week. Put simply, you're getting a great deal here for a machine with a new RTX 4050 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset. This one is highly recommended as a basic machine that's capable enough at 1080p without breaking the bank.

MSI Crosshair 16-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB SSD It's not exactly a cheap gaming laptop deal but this MSI Crosshair 16 is very competitively priced for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Even though the display is 1080p, this machine should be able to run most games well enough at 1440p on an external monitor.

More of today's best Christmas sales