You can get Samsung's newest - and best - PS5 SSD for its lowest-ever price right now

Samsung's best PS5-compatible SSD is currently on sale for its lowest-ever price, offering huge savings for those interested in beefing up their console's storage capacity. The Samsung 990 Pro is also a great choice for professionals looking to get the most out of their data, offering the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD that TechRadar has tested.

Easily one of the best PS5 SSDs, the Samsung 990 Pro's 1TB heatsink-equipped model is currently 33% off, coming in at $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99). The 2TB variant is also on sale for 25% off at $179.99 (was $239.99) and is a great choice if you're looking for something more heavy-duty.

The Samsung 990 Pro isn't just great for PS5 owners, though, it's also one of the best SSD cards for general PC use and comes highly recommended for its reliability and speed. That said, we strongly recommend this heatsink-equipped version over its heatsink-free counterpart since the Samsung 990 Pro runs hot.

Best early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 990 Pro PS5 SSD with heatsink | 1TB | $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Save 33% - This cracking SSD has been at its lowest-ever price for a few weeks now. You'd struggle to find a more reliable and speedy SSD.



Samsung 990 Pro PS5 SSD with heatsink | 2TB | $179.99 at Amazon (was $239.99)

Save 25% - If you're looking for a beefier storage solution, then the 2TB variant of the Samsung 990 Pro will have you covered. At 25% off, you'll get a lot of bang for your buck.



To expand your storage and to play some of the very best PS5 games, the Samsung 990 Pro's speed, reliability, and storage capacity will serve you incredibly well, and there aren't many drives we'd recommend more when looking at record-low prices.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 on the horizon, we're likely to see more discounts on SSDs, including the best portable SSDs, if you're looking for something a bit more travel-friendly. We'll also be keeping an eye on the best PS5 deals as they drop in the run-up to Prime Day.

More of today's best early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

If you're looking for more great deals on PS5-friendly SSDs, our price-comparison technology will help you find the very best bargains. The list below is set to automatically update, giving you access to the latest deals as they happen and helping you stay ahead as Prime Day approaches.

If you're looking to save some money, check out our best Prime Day gaming deals as well as our list of the best Prime Day early deals.