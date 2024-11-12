AMD Ryzen 9800X3D CPU has totally sold out – and a new worry is that fresh stock may not arrive until late December

Ryzen 9800X3D has sold out everywhere, including a big German retailer

That retailer, MindFactory, had a fair bit of initial stock, but it’s all gone

The restock estimate from MindFactory is the end of December, worryingly

AMD’s Ryzen 9800X3D has been very well-received, but the problem with the CPU is that keen PC gamers who want to buy the chip aren’t able to – amidst scalping woes – and if a new rumor is right, they could be waiting for quite some time for an opportunity to pull the trigger on a purchase.

Many retailers went out of stock of the Ryzen 9800X3D pretty much straightaway when the processor hit the shelves – certainly online, anyway – although one major German retailer, MindFactory, appeared to have a good amount of stock initially.

Not anymore, though, because as VideoCardz spotted, MindFactory has now sold out of the new Ryzen CPU.

The retailer still has pre-orders open, but the expected delivery date for the Ryzen 9800X3D is, worryingly enough, the end of December 2024. In other words, the year might be almost over before a restock takes place at MindFactory, and if that’s the case for a big European retailer, could it be true more broadly?

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Is there any hope of seeing much Ryzen 9800X3D stock this month?

How is stock for the Ryzen 9800X3D faring in general, then? Very badly. With US retailers, the CPU isn’t available at all currently (some have even dropped the listing for the Ryzen 9800X3D).

In the UK, it’s the same story, though Tom’s Hardware noticed a couple of retailers apparently picking up a little stock yesterday (November 11). We’ve just checked and that’s gone, though, unsurprisingly – even though one of those retailers had jacked up the price above the MSRP (a nauseating tactic, but not unexpected).

A slightly more optimistic glimmer for PC gamers keen to get this CPU is seen with the UK retailer Scan, which is predicting that stock will be back in come November 29. That’s still over two weeks away, though, and the chances of picking up a Ryzen 9800X3D in November appear to be pretty slim, from what we can tell.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, on eBay, in the US scalpers have the processor on sale from $640 upwards, a minimum of a third price hike on the CPU’s MSRP, hoping to tempt those who are desperate to get the Ryzen 9800X3D. Whatever you do, just wait – don’t encourage the price gougers, as if they fail to make a profit (or not much of one), they won’t be doing this again.