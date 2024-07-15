Trust me, this is the best SSD deal ahead of Prime Day right now — 1TB PCIe for under $52 is unbeatable

With Amazon Prime Day less than one day away, TechRadar has teamed up with Orico to deliver the cheapest 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD right now.

The J10 sells for only $51.79 at Amazon US with free delivery and free returns.

You will need to redeem the promo code 8M4TW5CT at checkout. Non-US customers will be able to buy the SSD but prices will be dearer due to higher shipping and handling fees.

I cannot stress enough how exceptional this deal is. Orico is a Chinese brand that has been designing storage devices for 15 years and offers a 5-year warranty on its products.

Uniquely for a product of that cheap, the J10 comes with a heatsink and unlike similar priced SATA SSD, uses PCIe and NVMe technologies which means it can be used in recent laptops and desktop PCs.

In addition, it delivers exceptional performance for a SSD in that price bracket. 3100MB/s and 1900MB/s on write and read are surprisingly good numbers, which can be increased by using two or more of the Orico J10 in RAID-0.

Note that you can buy a 2-year recovery plan from Amazon for $12.99 and a 3-year data recovery plan for a mere $14.99. I recommend getting one of these to protect your data.

Today’s best value for money 1TB SSD

Orico J10 NVMe SSD 1TB w/ heatsink: was $73.99 now $51.79 at Amazon

Compatible with the PS5 and the XBox Series X gaming consoles, the Orico J10 is the SSD I'd buy right now if I needed something reasonably fast on a budget. Its long warranty and good overall performance makes it a no-brainer for anyone looking to DIY their own portable SSD or upgrade their laptop for desktop. Don't want to buy from Amazon? Newegg sells the J10 for $55.99 with a Newegg $5.00 Promotional Gift Card

