Trust me, this is the best SSD deal ahead of Prime Day right now — 1TB PCIe for under $52 is unbeatable
Grab this exclusive deal from Orico fast as stocks of this 1TB SSD are limited
With Amazon Prime Day less than one day away, TechRadar has teamed up with Orico to deliver the cheapest 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD right now.
The J10 sells for only $51.79 at Amazon US with free delivery and free returns.
You will need to redeem the promo code 8M4TW5CT at checkout. Non-US customers will be able to buy the SSD but prices will be dearer due to higher shipping and handling fees.
I cannot stress enough how exceptional this deal is. Orico is a Chinese brand that has been designing storage devices for 15 years and offers a 5-year warranty on its products.
Uniquely for a product of that cheap, the J10 comes with a heatsink and unlike similar priced SATA SSD, uses PCIe and NVMe technologies which means it can be used in recent laptops and desktop PCs.
In addition, it delivers exceptional performance for a SSD in that price bracket. 3100MB/s and 1900MB/s on write and read are surprisingly good numbers, which can be increased by using two or more of the Orico J10 in RAID-0.
Note that you can buy a 2-year recovery plan from Amazon for $12.99 and a 3-year data recovery plan for a mere $14.99. I recommend getting one of these to protect your data.
Today’s best value for money 1TB SSD
Orico J10 NVMe SSD 1TB w/ heatsink: was $73.99 now $51.79 at Amazon
Compatible with the PS5 and the XBox Series X gaming consoles, the Orico J10 is the SSD I'd buy right now if I needed something reasonably fast on a budget. Its long warranty and good overall performance makes it a no-brainer for anyone looking to DIY their own portable SSD or upgrade their laptop for desktop.
Don't want to buy from Amazon? Newegg sells the J10 for $55.99 with a Newegg $5.00 Promotional Gift Card
Other similar SSD deals in the US
- Teamgroup MP44Q 1TB (7400/6200MBps): now $61.99 at Amazon
- Teamgroup MP44L 1TB (5000/4500MBps): now $58.99 at Amazon
- Fikwot FX991 1TB (7100/6100MBps): now $54.99 at Amazon
- Silicon Power 1TB (2200/1600MBps): now $54.97 at Amazon
- AData XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB (3500/3000MBps): now $59.99 at Amazon
- Leven JPS800 1TB (3500/3000MBps): now $59.99 at Amazon
- Kingston NV2 1TB (3500/2800MBps): now $57.99 at Amazon
- Crucial P3 1TB (3500/3000MBps): now $64.99 at Amazon
Other similar SSD deals in the UK
- Crucial P3 Plus SSD 1TB (5000/4200MBps): now £61.99 at Amazon
- Silicon Power 1TB UD90 (5000/4800MBps): now £55.99 at Amazon
- Crucial P3 1TB (3500/3000MBps): now £56.99 at Amazon
- WD_BLACK SN770 1TB (5150/4900MBps): now £62.99 at Amazon
- fanxiang 1TB (3500/3000MBps): now £48.51 at Amazon
- Silicon Power A60 1TB (2200/1600MBps): now £53.99 at Amazon
- Patriot P300 (2100/1650MBps): now £55.99 at Amazon
- Kingston NV2 1TB (3500/2800MBps): now £55.92 at Amazon
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.