This 4TB SSD costs just over 4 cents per GB as Prime Day storage deals dry up — here are all the solid state drives under $45 per TB with some big surprises

The 4TB version of the Teamgroup QX SSD is now on sale for $166.49 , down from $192.99 during Newegg’s Fantastech. You need to use the promocode TFSSDFTT27 to get the extra 10% to bring the price down - that’s just over $0.04 per GB (or $41.62 per Terabyte), the cheapest it’s been in 2024 and the absolute cheapest SSD storage per GB right now - showing how 4TB are in the sweet spot when it comes to value or money.

(Check out our best portable SSD buying guide, our selection of Prime Day SSD deals as well as TechRadar’s Prime Day deal live blog)

The Teamgroup QX can be used as a portable SSD with the right cable and offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/500MBps. This SATA storage device supports both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance.

Teamgroup offers a standard 3-year warranty as well as a TBW (terabyte written) limit of 1000TB for the 4TB, whichever comes first. Although it doesn’t recommend using its SSDs in NAS, customers have been using them as NAS drives as well.

You won't be able to use it as a PS5 SSD but if all you care is being able to pack a lot of data in a sturdy, reliable media, then this is a great option. For extra peace of mind, I would suggest getting a proper offsite backup solution setup (check our best cloud storage and best cloud backup buying guides).

Like most drives in this price bracket, this drive is likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch models that use 3D NAND Flash memory with SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC functionality.

Today’s best super cheap SSD deal

Teamgroup QX 4TB SATA SSD: was $192.99 now $166.49 at Newegg

This is the cheapest SSD per unit storage available right now. The QX is a popular entry level storage component and will be a great upgrade for anyone looking to swap out a hard drive from a laptop. A 2TB version of the drive is available for $87.39 using coupon code TFSSDFTT36.

Also consider

Leven JS600 4TB SATA SSD: was $184.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If the QX goes out of stock or the coupon expires, then the next best option is the Leven JS600, which has a similar specification set except for a much higher TBW (2000TB).

Leven JPS850 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If your system is compatible with M.2 drives, then the JPS850 is a logical upgrade. This uses the newer Gen4 interface and delivers sequential read/write speeds of up to 6600/5100MBps for just $10 more than the JS600. An absolute no brainer for me if you trust the brand.

Fikwot FS810 2TB SATA SSD: was $109.99 now $84.69 at Amazon

A relatively unknown brand, the Fikwot FS810 is slightly cheaper than the JS600 but only available in the 2TB model. As with the Teamgroup QX, it is a SATA drive which means decent but not great performance. A slightly more expensive version, the FX815 , retails for $87.99 at the time of writing.