Amazon's best selling SSD just dropped to its lowest price yet — 1TB Samsung 990Evo PCIe costs under $80 on Prime Day
Grab this superb Amazon Prime Day deal from Samsung fast, as this 1TB SSD won't be around for long
With Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, one of the best SSD deals on Prime Day has landed courtesy of Samsung.
The 990 Evo 1TB is Amazon's best selling SSD and there's a good reason why - its price has been slashed by 47% to $79.99 which means it is now at its cheapest yet. It is not the cheapest 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD right now (that's the Orico J10 which sells for only $51.79) but it is damn good for the price.
Non-US customers will be able to buy the SSD but prices will be dearer due to higher shipping and handling fees.
Launched earlier this year, the drive is by no means exceptional in terms of performance. It can reach read/write speeds of up to 5000/4200MBps thanks to its PCIe 5.0 interface.
What makes it a must buy is the fact that it comes with the backing of the world's largest SSD vendor and that - alongside the unique Magician software package which offers encryption and firmware update - justifies the premium the 990 Evo commands over the rest of the competition.
Note you can buy a 2-year recovery plan from Amazon for $12.99 and a 3-year data recovery plan for a mere $14.99. I recommend getting one of these to protect your data - and the Samsung 990 Evo comes with a five-year warranty.
Today’s best Samsung 990 Evo deal
Samsung 990 Evo SSD 1TB: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
Behold, Samsung's best selling SSD has landed at Amazon. The 990 EVO is not as speedy as its illustrious 990 Pro sibling but it is significantly cheaper and for most of us, it will be good enough. Enjoy extra performance by making sure its firmware is regularly updated.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.