My favourite gaming controller hasn't been this cheap in months – and I can't stop myself from buying a new purple one

I'm not usually a sucker for custom controllers. Just give me the basic official one – and definitely not a cheap third-party misshapen monstrosity – and I'll happily game away the hours. But I've recently seen the appeal of adding a bit more colour to my life. So, now there's a chance to get one of the most universally liked and widely compatible gamepads out there in a vibrant new hue for a record-low price, I'm hitting that buy button.

I'm talking about this Xbox Wireless Controller sale at Amazon that drops the popular gamepad down to £39.99 (was £59.99). Strangely eschewing Henry Ford's supposed saying, you can have it in any colour you like except black. Deals are available in most other colours, though, including Red, Blue, Electric Volt (aka Yellow), Pink and, my new fave, Purple.

You can also get the Gold Shadow Special Edition for £51.99 if you want to be more bougie. And I'm not dismissing the deals-focused ready salted lovers out there as the cheapest option available is the Xbox Wireless Controller in White for £36.99 - that's just £2 more than the record-low price from Black Friday.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdeal%2Fe326172a%2Fref%3Dcg_week40_2a1_w%3FshowVariations%3Dtrue%26searchAlias%3Dvideogames%26previewMode%3Dtrue%26moreDeals%3Dc17f5a73%252C74b8954f%252C9dfa1c07%252Cdf096092%252C5ae36d67%252C20e9689d%252C21dbcaf3%252C03c7c621%252C3a4265c6%252C137eee2d%252C0a62daee%252C5fb5ff2b%252Cc90489eb%252C5e365d2a%26restrictions%3Dn%253A95146482031%26pf_rd_m%3DA1F83G8C2ARO7P%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-1%26pf_rd_r%3D6N2F2KB1HWGYMED8D3BG%26pf_rd_t%3D0%26pf_rd_p%3D58b91de6-977f-49a2-955e-b14f9f099db5%26pf_rd_i%3De326172a%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now from £36.99 at Amazon

Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £36.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday sale in November.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a great option whether you're playing on a console, PC, mobile, or other Bluetooth-compatible device. I find the layout and design the most intuitive and comfortable to use, too, so it's my go-to option when I have a choice of gamepads. It's also more affordable than the high-end ones from the likes of Razer and Turtle Beach while still getting the job done.

If you need a new one – or you're like me and fancy a different splash of colour in your gaming setup – then don't miss your chance to pick one up for a discounted price.

These deals are part of the Amazon Spring Sale that's underway at the mega-retailer from March 20 - 25. Be sure to check out our full Amazon Spring Sale coverage for even more of the best hand-picked deals on laptops, TVs, tablets, appliances and more.