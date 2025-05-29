O2 customers get Perplexity Pro for free - save £150 and get access to ChatGPT and Gemini Premium models now
Don't miss out on this epic AI deal!
- O2 customers get a year of Perplexity Pro for free
- Save a massive £150 with O2 Priority
- This incredible AI offer ends on June 2, so be quick
O2 customers can get a year free of Perplexity Pro worth £150, but you need to be quick as the offer ends in just a few days.
Available through O2 Priority, Perplexity Pro is the premium version of one of the world's best AI search engines. Not only do you get access to the best AI models Perplexity has to offer, but you can also access models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic directly within the app.
In the blog post confirming the offer, which ends on June 2, it reads, "With Perplexity Pro, you can ditch multiple subscriptions with access to the latest AI models like GPT-4.1 and Claude 4.0 Sonnet, all in one place. You also get access to advanced search features like Pro Search, which breaks down queries into multiple searches to deliver more comprehensive answers."
Perplexity Pro is usually £150 a year, but this free offer makes one of the best AI tools you can use today. Whether you want to access the best ChatGPT or Gemini models, take advantage of Perplexity's AI search prowess, or just have all your favorite AI models in one place, this offer is an incredible deal.
Don't walk, run to O2 Priority
Getting the year of Perplexity Pro couldn't be easier. Just make sure you've downloaded the O2 Priority app and find the listing that showcases the deal.
You'll need to claim the offer before June 2, 2025, but luckil,y there are simple steps for you to follow:
- From Priority, tap “Use now’ and head to the Perplexity website, then follow these steps:
- Paste your unique code and tap ‘Continue’ to apply it (if it is not auto-applied within the link)
- Sign in using one of the options
- The discount to enable your free trial will be automatically applied
- Next, download the Perplexity app or continue to mobile web to start using Perplexity Pro
You might also like
- You can now fact check anybody’s post in WhatsApp – here’s how
- Perplexity's voice assistant offers a Siri alternative for iPhones
- Perplexity AI drops new Squid Game-inspired ad that pokes fun at Google starring Lee Jung-jae
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.