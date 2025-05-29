O2 customers get Perplexity Pro for free - save £150 and get access to ChatGPT and Gemini Premium models now

O2 customers get a year of Perplexity Pro for free

Save a massive £150 with O2 Priority

This incredible AI offer ends on June 2, so be quick

O2 customers can get a year free of Perplexity Pro worth £150, but you need to be quick as the offer ends in just a few days.

Available through O2 Priority, Perplexity Pro is the premium version of one of the world's best AI search engines. Not only do you get access to the best AI models Perplexity has to offer, but you can also access models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic directly within the app.

In the blog post confirming the offer, which ends on June 2, it reads, "With Perplexity Pro, you can ditch multiple subscriptions with access to the latest AI models like GPT-4.1 and Claude 4.0 Sonnet, all in one place. You also get access to advanced search features like Pro Search, which breaks down queries into multiple searches to deliver more comprehensive answers."

Perplexity Pro is usually £150 a year, but this free offer makes one of the best AI tools you can use today. Whether you want to access the best ChatGPT or Gemini models, take advantage of Perplexity's AI search prowess, or just have all your favorite AI models in one place, this offer is an incredible deal.

Don't walk, run to O2 Priority

Getting the year of Perplexity Pro couldn't be easier. Just make sure you've downloaded the O2 Priority app and find the listing that showcases the deal.

You'll need to claim the offer before June 2, 2025, but luckil,y there are simple steps for you to follow:

From Priority, tap “Use now’ and head to the Perplexity website, then follow these steps:

Paste your unique code and tap ‘Continue’ to apply it (if it is not auto-applied within the link)

Sign in using one of the options

The discount to enable your free trial will be automatically applied

Next, download the Perplexity app or continue to mobile web to start using Perplexity Pro

