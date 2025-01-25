Leaked memo may have revealed Apple's top two AI priorities in 2025

Apple has some catching up to do in AI

Siri upgrades are reportedly a priority

Apple also wants improved AI models

We've seen Apple Intelligence launched with a whole lot of hype over the last 12 months, and it seems there's a lot more to come in this area – with a newly leaked memo revealing Apple's top two AI priorities for the rest of 2025.

The memo was reported in an article by Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac), which states that highly rated Apple executive Kim Vorrath has been moved to the AI division with the task of "whipping artificial intelligence and Siri into shape".

John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI, announced the news in an internal memo that also apparently reveals two key goals for the division in the coming months: improving the Siri digital assistant and building better in-house AI models.

There is an acknowledgement that Apple is still some way behind when it comes to AI. We've just seen the AI-packed Galaxy S25 phones launched by Samsung, while Google is pushing its advanced Gemini AI into just about all of its apps and devices.

AI upgrades

Siri has already had some Apple Intelligence added (Image credit: Apple)

The two aims reportedly highlighted by Giannandrea make sense. Siri was ahead of its time when it made its debut back in 2011, but since then its been overtaken by its rivals – and it's an Apple product that users often complain about.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is an example of an AI assistant that's much more versatile and far-reaching, and Apple has added a ChatGPT extension to Siri with iOS 18.2 – an admission that Siri currently isn't up to par.

Eventually, Apple will want to cut ties with rival AI assistants, and improving its own Large Language Models (LLMs) will help with that – the second goal. The likes of OpenAI, Google, and Meta all have extensive LLMs powering their AI technology.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've previously heard that Apple's own LLMs might have developed sufficiently by next year for a truly next-gen Siri 2.0 to emerge – so expect more news to appear when Apple unveils its plans for iOS 19 sometime in June at WWDC 2025.