Sony A7C II full-framer gets tantalising pre-order offer ahead of launch

Sony’s latest full-frame camera, the A7C II, was only just announced on August 29th (the early hours of August 30th in Australia) and already we’ve spotted an attractive pre-order deal that you may want to snap up.

We’ve already been able to give the Sony A7C II the full TechRadar review treatment, and found it to be a notable upgrade over the previous A7C. While not a lot has changed aesthetically, save for the addition of a second control dial, the upgrades that have taken place inside are certainly ones to shout about. Sony has given the A7C II various parts and features from the likes of the Sony A7R V, Sony A6700 and Sony ZV-E1, to form what could be one of the best travel-friendly full-frame cameras currently available.

The Sony A7C II can now be pre-ordered from Sony and various authorised dealers for an RRP of AU$3,499 body only. But we’ve spotted a pre-order offer from Australian retailer DigiDirect that saves you AU$200 off that RRP and throws in a free Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD.

The camera is due to begin shipping from mid-September.

Sony A7C II body | AU$3,499 AU$3,299 + bonus Samsung 2TB T7 Shield SSD at DigiDirect (save AU$200) Sharing many similarities with the A7 IV, including its 33MP sensor and Bionz XR processor, the A7C II presents itself as being a formidable camera. It also gets the A7R V’s AI smarts, allowing the A7C II to better identify subjects and keep them in focus. All this, packaged in a travel-friendly, lightweight body. This DigiDirect deal sees you saving AU$200 right away on the pre-order price, and you’ll also pick up a free Samsung 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD. Ordering direct from Sony will get you a price match, but the camera maker is only offering a free 128GB Sony Tough UHS-II card worth AU$179. For our money, DigiDirect’s deal takes the win.

Still need some convincing?

The AI subject recognition technology not only helps to better identify subjects and keep them in focus, but it works in real-time and even for video. We also said in our Sony A7C II review that image quality could slightly best that of the Sony A7 IV the camera that shares the same sensor – because the addition of AI technology can help to “improve white balance and color in shadow areas.”

The 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder is the same as the one found in the A7C II’s predecessor, but it now has 0.70x magnification compared to 0.59x found in the previous model. While the resolution might not be the best in terms of modern cameras, we reckon most users will use the 3.0-inch screen to compose their shots. And that they should, because Sony has improved the functionality of it, giving it touch menu controls and touch icons with swipe access, in addition to touch focus.

All in all, we currently deem the Sony A7C II to be one of the best full-frame cameras for travel photography. If you already own the A7C, it’s worth checking out and upgrading, but if you’ve been pondering about getting a travel camera for some time, this pre-order deal could be the one for you.