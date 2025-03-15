What's the best camera sensor format? You told us your clear favorite – here's why it's not that simple

Which is your favorite sensor format? That was the question I posed to camera lovers on TechRadar's WhatsApp channel . I knew which format would come out on top, but I'll admit that the size of the victory surprised me.

From five options, full-frame took an incredible 82% of the entire vote, that's 714 out of 872 votes. That's over twelve times more than APS-C, the second most popular choice. Put simply, the result was a landslide.

So what gives? The quick answer is that full-frame continues to strike a healthy balance of professional image quality and high-speed performance.

Full-frame is also the focus for Sony and Canon's camera departments – two of the biggest names in photo and video – plus Nikon, Leica and others too. That means superb new cameras and lenses are regularly launched.

The best full-frame cameras are also becoming increasingly affordable (besides Leica), meaning enthusiasts and even ambitious beginners are jumping on board, as well as pros.

I'd hardly call the poll a litmus test, however. It simply asked for a favorite sensor format, plus participants could only vote once. Going one step further, therefore, I asked seasoned photographers in the TechRadar team which sensor format is their favorite and why. Popular mightn't always mean best...

Taking 82% of the entire vote from five options and over 12x more than the second most popular choice, full-frame is a clear winner with you. (Image credit: Future)

Actually, APS-C is the real sweet spot

My first candidate was Mark Wilson, TechRadar's News Editor and former Cameras Editor. Here's what he said:



"While I've often been tempted to switch to full-frame, I still find APS-C to be the sensor sweet spot for my preferred kinds of photography. I tend to switch between landscape, travel, street and portraits, and the Fujifilm X-series still offers a great blend of image quality and size for those – particularly with the option of its little f/2 'Fujicron' primes.

"There's sometimes more noise than I'd like when shooting at high ISOs, but today's AI-powered denoising makes that less of a factor these days. Plus, APS-C cameras are just the most fun around, in my opinion – and a camera that makes you want to shoot is more important than pixel peeping."

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a powerful yet lightweight APS-C mirrorless camera that shoots 40MP stills. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm is one of few leading camera makers to shun full-frame altogether, yet the popularity of its cameras such as the X100VI premium compact confirm Mark's opinion that user experience is key. Personally, I really rate my Ricoh GR IIIx compact camera, which is also APS-C, for similar reasons.

Another Fujifilm fan is TechRadar's Global Editor in Chief, Marc Mclaren. He said, "I've only ever owned APS-C cameras and don't see that changing any time soon. I've tested multiple models with other sensor formats and have taken some fantastic photos with full-framers – but there's always a trade off with size/weight and price, particularly when it comes to the lenses.

"I'll be sticking with my Fujifilm X-T5 – small body, small lenses for the effective focal length, good dynamic range and low-light performance, not stupidly expensive. The jump from APS-C to full-frame doesn't seem big enough to be worth it. Medium-format is a different matter; now that I could get onboard with. But unfortunately I'm not rich enough for that!"

How about even smaller?

TechRadar's Deals Editor, Alex Whitelock, has a slightly different take on the subject: "I think I have a distinct advantage in that I shoot with full-frame and Micro Four Thirds cameras on a near-daily basis and I love both.

"For me, the main advantages of MFT are value and an undeniable 'fun factor' that I just can’t quite put my finger on. MFT cameras scratch that creative itch for me in a way that other formats often don’t. Yes, I love a full-frame camera (especially in low light), but it's the Olympus (now known as OM System) that I usually throw in the bag when I'm pottering about.

"It’s not even the excellent computational features that stand out to me, but a combination of class-leading in-body image stabilization (IBIS), ergonomics, and beautiful lenses. Right now, you can pick up some stunningly well-built and rugged pro-grade lenses second-hand for well under $500 / £400, which makes MFT the perfect format for those who want to experiment and find their niche in photography."

Small, lightweight, powerful; The OM-1 is a superb Micro Four Thirds camera with smartphone-like skills, including computational photography modes and incredible image stabilization. (Image credit: Future)

Like Alex, I use both formats regularly, appreciating the distinct benefits for each one. The compact size and broad choice of MFT lenses stands out to me, while computational modes can make up for perceived drawbacks of the half-size sensor in many situations.

For example, I recently tested the OM System OM-3, and its High Res Shot mode can increase resolution from 20MP up to 80MP for more detailed shots. Select the 50MP option, and you can shoot handheld. ND filter modes enable abstract long exposure photography effects that are addictively fun to create, and again you can get these effects handheld thanks to the system's amazing IBIS.

Picking just one format is unfair

Here's my two cents; different sensor formats serve different needs. I own cameras in every sensor format mentioned above, asides from medium-format (maybe one day, but like Marc said, these cameras are seriously pricey).

My go-to camera for serious photography and video is indeed a full-framer. I often shoot in low light and want the best possible quality; the large sensor size coupled with readily available fast aperture prime lenses is a winning combination. I also don't mind the size and weight of this gear... when I'm working that is.

My Nikon mirrorless full-framer is also my top choice for landscape photography. The large diameter of the Z-mount and shallow flange depth means lens quality is simply superior to smaller formats, especially in the corners of the frame.

The Nikon Z6 III features a 24MP full-frame sensor that performs brilliantly in low light and for high-speed burst shooting. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

But I choose other cameras for other needs. My Ricoh GR IIIx premium compact (APS-C) slips into my pocket for everyday photography and quick snaps while commuting, while my Panasonic and OM System cameras (MFT) are top choices for close focusing and handheld photography, with unmatched image stabilization and smartphone-like computational photography. They also have an enviable selection of lenses to choose from which are small, light and versatile, making them ideal for wildlife.

I don't own a medium-format camera, but have tested many models – even making direct comparisons with my own full-frame camera to see which came out on top. That image quality battle was won by the super-expensive 100MP Hasselblad, with its next-level detail and natural color, but it's a slower camera in general.

There are plenty of other formats not mentioned here too; the 1-inch sensor type is used in many compact cameras and select flagship camera phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and delivers the best smartphone photography quality I've experienced yet.

I'd probably pick full-frame camera if I could only ever use one format again. No single format is best, however, just better for specific needs and budgets. Just because full-frame is the popular choice, it doesn't mean it's the best format for you.

How about you – if you could only pick one camera sensor size, which would it be and why? Let me know in the comments below.