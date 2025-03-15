What's the best camera sensor format? You told us your clear favorite – here's why it's not that simple

Features
By published

Most popular = best?

Nikon Z6 III camera in the hand with no lens attached and full-frame sensor on display
(Image credit: Future)

Which is your favorite sensor format? That was the question I posed to camera lovers on TechRadar's WhatsApp channel . I knew which format would come out on top, but I'll admit that the size of the victory surprised me.

From five options, full-frame took an incredible 82% of the entire vote, that's 714 out of 872 votes. That's over twelve times more than APS-C, the second most popular choice. Put simply, the result was a landslide.

So what gives? The quick answer is that full-frame continues to strike a healthy balance of professional image quality and high-speed performance.

Full-frame is also the focus for Sony and Canon's camera departments – two of the biggest names in photo and video – plus Nikon, Leica and others too. That means superb new cameras and lenses are regularly launched.

The best full-frame cameras are also becoming increasingly affordable (besides Leica), meaning enthusiasts and even ambitious beginners are jumping on board, as well as pros.

I'd hardly call the poll a litmus test, however. It simply asked for a favorite sensor format, plus participants could only vote once. Going one step further, therefore, I asked seasoned photographers in the TechRadar team which sensor format is their favorite and why. Popular mightn't always mean best...

iPhone displaying WhatsApp poll asking, Camera lovers - which is your favorite sensor format?

Taking 82% of the entire vote from five options and over 12x more than the second most popular choice, full-frame is a clear winner with you. (Image credit: Future)

Actually, APS-C is the real sweet spot

My first candidate was Mark Wilson, TechRadar's News Editor and former Cameras Editor. Here's what he said:

"While I've often been tempted to switch to full-frame, I still find APS-C to be the sensor sweet spot for my preferred kinds of photography. I tend to switch between landscape, travel, street and portraits, and the Fujifilm X-series still offers a great blend of image quality and size for those – particularly with the option of its little f/2 'Fujicron' primes.

"There's sometimes more noise than I'd like when shooting at high ISOs, but today's AI-powered denoising makes that less of a factor these days. Plus, APS-C cameras are just the most fun around, in my opinion – and a camera that makes you want to shoot is more important than pixel peeping."

Fujifilm

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a powerful yet lightweight APS-C mirrorless camera that shoots 40MP stills. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm is one of few leading camera makers to shun full-frame altogether, yet the popularity of its cameras such as the X100VI premium compact confirm Mark's opinion that user experience is key. Personally, I really rate my Ricoh GR IIIx compact camera, which is also APS-C, for similar reasons.

Another Fujifilm fan is TechRadar's Global Editor in Chief, Marc Mclaren. He said, "I've only ever owned APS-C cameras and don't see that changing any time soon. I've tested multiple models with other sensor formats and have taken some fantastic photos with full-framers – but there's always a trade off with size/weight and price, particularly when it comes to the lenses.

"I'll be sticking with my Fujifilm X-T5 – small body, small lenses for the effective focal length, good dynamic range and low-light performance, not stupidly expensive. The jump from APS-C to full-frame doesn't seem big enough to be worth it. Medium-format is a different matter; now that I could get onboard with. But unfortunately I'm not rich enough for that!"

How about even smaller?

TechRadar's Deals Editor, Alex Whitelock, has a slightly different take on the subject: "I think I have a distinct advantage in that I shoot with full-frame and Micro Four Thirds cameras on a near-daily basis and I love both.

"For me, the main advantages of MFT are value and an undeniable 'fun factor' that I just can’t quite put my finger on. MFT cameras scratch that creative itch for me in a way that other formats often don’t. Yes, I love a full-frame camera (especially in low light), but it's the Olympus (now known as OM System) that I usually throw in the bag when I'm pottering about.

"It’s not even the excellent computational features that stand out to me, but a combination of class-leading in-body image stabilization (IBIS), ergonomics, and beautiful lenses. Right now, you can pick up some stunningly well-built and rugged pro-grade lenses second-hand for well under $500 / £400, which makes MFT the perfect format for those who want to experiment and find their niche in photography."

A person's hands holding the OM System OM-1 camera

Small, lightweight, powerful; The OM-1 is a superb Micro Four Thirds camera with smartphone-like skills, including computational photography modes and incredible image stabilization. (Image credit: Future)

Like Alex, I use both formats regularly, appreciating the distinct benefits for each one. The compact size and broad choice of MFT lenses stands out to me, while computational modes can make up for perceived drawbacks of the half-size sensor in many situations.

For example, I recently tested the OM System OM-3, and its High Res Shot mode can increase resolution from 20MP up to 80MP for more detailed shots. Select the 50MP option, and you can shoot handheld. ND filter modes enable abstract long exposure photography effects that are addictively fun to create, and again you can get these effects handheld thanks to the system's amazing IBIS.

Picking just one format is unfair

Here's my two cents; different sensor formats serve different needs. I own cameras in every sensor format mentioned above, asides from medium-format (maybe one day, but like Marc said, these cameras are seriously pricey).

My go-to camera for serious photography and video is indeed a full-framer. I often shoot in low light and want the best possible quality; the large sensor size coupled with readily available fast aperture prime lenses is a winning combination. I also don't mind the size and weight of this gear... when I'm working that is.

My Nikon mirrorless full-framer is also my top choice for landscape photography. The large diameter of the Z-mount and shallow flange depth means lens quality is simply superior to smaller formats, especially in the corners of the frame.

Nikon Z6 III camera in the hand with no lens attached and full-frame sensor on display

The Nikon Z6 III features a 24MP full-frame sensor that performs brilliantly in low light and for high-speed burst shooting. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

But I choose other cameras for other needs. My Ricoh GR IIIx premium compact (APS-C) slips into my pocket for everyday photography and quick snaps while commuting, while my Panasonic and OM System cameras (MFT) are top choices for close focusing and handheld photography, with unmatched image stabilization and smartphone-like computational photography. They also have an enviable selection of lenses to choose from which are small, light and versatile, making them ideal for wildlife.

I don't own a medium-format camera, but have tested many models – even making direct comparisons with my own full-frame camera to see which came out on top. That image quality battle was won by the super-expensive 100MP Hasselblad, with its next-level detail and natural color, but it's a slower camera in general.

There are plenty of other formats not mentioned here too; the 1-inch sensor type is used in many compact cameras and select flagship camera phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and delivers the best smartphone photography quality I've experienced yet.

I'd probably pick full-frame camera if I could only ever use one format again. No single format is best, however, just better for specific needs and budgets. Just because full-frame is the popular choice, it doesn't mean it's the best format for you.

How about you – if you could only pick one camera sensor size, which would it be and why? Let me know in the comments below.

You might also like

Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony A7 IV lead image
Best full-frame camera 2025: the top big sensor DSLRs and mirrorless cameras
Photo triptych from left to right: the Canon EOS R5 Mark II in the hand, closeup of the Pentax 17 lens, the Fujifilm X100VI in Tokyo street held up to photographer&#039;s eye
My 7 favorite camera moments in 2024 – from innovative in-camera AI editing to film making a comeback
Lead image for the best full-frame mirrorless cameras buying guide, featuring the Nikon Z8
Best full-frame mirrorless camera 2025: top options from Canon, Sony, Nikon and more
Sony A7 IV lead image
The best camera for photography 2025: top picks for every budget
Best compact camera lead image
The best compact camera for 2025: top pocket choices to take anywhere
Lead image for TechRadar&#039;s guide to the best Fujifilm cameras, featuring the X-T5
Best Fujifilm camera 2025: top mirrorless and compact cameras, retro and otherwise
Latest in Photography
Nikon Z6 III camera in the hand with no lens attached and full-frame sensor on display
What's the best camera sensor format? You told us your clear favorite – here's why it's not that simple
Lunar eclipse
I'm a pro photographer – here's how I'm shooting the total lunar eclipse blood moon with my camera and phone
A young man takes a portrait photo with a DSLR.
Sell Smart: Quick, easy, and secure camera gear solutions with MPB
Shooting with a Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphone
I shot and edited this photo with my Samsung Galaxy Ultra and Adobe Lightroom Mobile – here's how you can get pro results with just your phone
A hand holding the Ricoh GR IIIx camera
My photography resolution for 2025 is to keep a point-and-shoot compact in my pocket, and to actually use it!
Two photos of a girl behind a window, one with reflections removed with Photoshop
Photoshop gets the next big thing in AI photography – a tool that makes your unwanted reflections vanish
Latest in Features
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
5 reasons your PS5 needs a VPN
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale
The cast of The Parenting
The Parenting is Max's #1 most-watched movie but it has frightening reviews – here are 3 better horror films with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line
Why AI commonization is so important for business intelligent transformation and what Huawei’s data storage has to offer
Samsung, Roku, and Hisense TV screens
I review TVs for a living, and here are the 3 best budget TVs you can buy today
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
Hulu's #1 show Paradise has got everyone talking – here are 3 more political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
More about photography
Lunar eclipse

I'm a pro photographer – here's how I'm shooting the total lunar eclipse blood moon with my camera and phone
A young man takes a portrait photo with a DSLR.

Sell Smart: Quick, easy, and secure camera gear solutions with MPB
Green background featuring laptop with connect button

I tried the "world's most secure VPN" and while it's not the VPN you'll want, you'll need it sooner than you think
See more latest
Most Popular
Green background featuring laptop with connect button
I tried the "world's most secure VPN" and while it's not the VPN you'll want, you'll need it sooner than you think
Apple Watch Series 10 experience
How can we make wearables more sustainable, and is it even possible?
LG G5 OLED TV mounted on wall showing image of man in a parking garage
The new LG OLED TV feature I’m most excited about is Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation – here’s why
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 sitting on its packaging
What is GDDR7? The latest VRAM technology explained
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM
What is XMP? The Intel RAM technology explained
The cast of The Parenting
The Parenting is Max's #1 most-watched movie but it has frightening reviews – here are 3 better horror films with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus
iRobot's understated new fleet of Roombas nails what I actually want from a robot vacuum
Samsung, Roku, and Hisense TV screens
I review TVs for a living, and here are the 3 best budget TVs you can buy today
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale
Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line
Why AI commonization is so important for business intelligent transformation and what Huawei’s data storage has to offer